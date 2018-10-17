How to Watch CMT Artists of the Year 2018 Online

The 2018 CMT Artists of the Year airs tonight, honoring several entertainers in an all-star musical event, full of tributes and celebration. There are several honorees this year and they are all women. In addition, Loretta Lynn is receiving the Lifetime Honor. For those who do not have a cable subscription or login information, you may be looking for another way to watch the show, which airs on two networks tonight – CMT and TV Land. The show airs at 8 p.m. ET/PT, but if you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can watch CMT live on your computer, phone or streaming device by signing up for one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

Philo TV

CMT and TV Land are included in Philo’s main 40-channel bundle, which is the cheapest among all streaming services if you plan on keeping it long-term. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial right here, and you can then watch the show live on your computer via the Philo website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Philo app.

If you can’t watch live, Philo also allows you to DVR programs and watch them up to 30 days later. And even if you forget to DVR something, Philo also comes with a 72-hour rewind feature, which allows you to replay any event that has aired in the last three days.

Sling TV

CMT and TV Land included in both the “Comedy Extra” add-on, which can be added to either the “Sling Orange” or “Sling Blue” base channel package. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial of any bundle you want, and you can then watch the show live on your computer via the Sling TV website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Sling TV app.

If you can’t watch live, you can get 50 hours of cloud DVR storage as an additional add-on.

DirecTV Now

DirecTV Now offers four different channel packages, all of which include CMT. You can sign up for a free trial right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the show on your computer via the DirecTV Now website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the DirecTV Now app.

If you can’t watch live, DirecTV Now includes cloud DVR, although it is in the Beta stage.

The honorees at this year’s CMT Artists of the Year 2018 Awards are Carrie Underwood, Miranda Lambert, Kelsea Ballerini, Maren Morris, Karen Fairchild, Kimberly Schlapman and Hillary Scott. This is Lambert’s third time being an honoree and with this year’s honored artists being all women, Lambert told CMT, “I think it’s cool to see because all the women on this show are all different kinds of artists and it represents not only that it’s an all-female show, which is really cool, but it’s all different types of artists of all different types of ages. I feel honored to be there.”

Several of this year’s honorees are actually good friends and value each others’ work. In an interview with CMT.com, Carrie Underwood sang the praises of Miranda Lambert, with whom she’s worked on several projects. Underwood gushed, “I love how fearless Miranda is when she’s choosing songs or when she’s on stage. She just kind of has this air and attitude about her that you just know that she means business. She takes everything that she does very seriously as an artist, and it’s just really cool to be able to sit in the audience and be like, ’She’s got swagger.’”

When it comes to Loretta Lynn receiving the Lifetime Honor Award tonight, some of the artists paying tribute to her include Dierks Bentley, Sheryl Crow and Martina McBride. Sissy Spacek, who played Lynn in the 1980 film Coal Miner’s Daughter, will present the award, according to CMT. When it comes to Lynn’s big honor this evening, Maren Morris listed Lynn as one of her inspirations in music and also said to CMT.com that, “I try to keep that torch lit with my own songwriting and the way that I conduct myself, and I really respect the women around me today in the modern scope of music that carry that torch, as well.”

There will also be a tribute tonight to the late Aretha Franklin. Maren Morris and Brandi Carlile will participate in this performance.

The show airs live tonight from Nashville’s Schermerhorn Symphony Center at 8 p.m. ET/PT and 7 p.m. CT.