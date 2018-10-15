WATCH: Cole Beasley Drops a Freestyle on K104

How would most NFL wide receivers celebrate a big game? Go home and eat? Spend time with their family and friends? Maybe watch some game film? Perhaps they do all of the above. But one thing that most of them probably don’t do is hop onto a Hip-Hop station on Monday morning to drop a live freestyle on the air.

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Cole Beasley had a big game on Sunday afternoon against the Jacksonville Jaguars. He had nine catches for 101 yards and two touchdowns. His big day helped the Cowboys destroy the Jacksonville Jaguars at home, as they blew them out 40-7.

So, Beasley wasted no time riding on the wave of his big game. The Cowboys receiver joined K104, a Hip-Hop station in Dallas to drop a freestyle. For those who don’t know, this is not new to Beasley. He started publicly releasing his rap music at some point last year. Check out his freestyle from this morning.

Beasley Goes In

.@Bease11 had two TDs last night so we bumping his flow today 🔊🔊🔊 (via K104/YT) pic.twitter.com/6vhByeaOSQ — The Checkdown (@thecheckdown) October 15, 2018

Last year, Beasley shocked the football world when he released his song titled “80 Stings” on the internet. While everybody assumed that Beasley was just trying out a new hobby, he made it clear that he was genuinely pursuing rap music as a secondary career.

He told TMZ Sports back in May that he actually considers himself as a rapper who happens to play football. Fortunately for Beasley, he is actually decent at both of them. He released his debut album back in May while everybody became familiar with Cole Beasley the rapper. That album was titled “The Autobiography.”

The album had some success on the charts, as his Cowboys’ teammates supported and promoted his first project. We’re not sure what’s next for Cole Beasley the rapper, but we do know that his stock is on the rise after his 2018 breakout game against the Jaguars. Consistency on the field has been sort of a struggle for Beasley over the last couple of seasons, so we’ll see if he can build on top of last week’s game.