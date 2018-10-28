How to Watch ‘Crikey! It’s the Irwins’ Online

The Irwin family’s TV show, Crikey! It’s the Irwins, premieres tonight on Animal Planet, on October 28, 2018, at 8 p.m. ET/PT and 7 p.m. CT. For those who do not have a cable subscription or do not have a TV provider, you may be looking for other ways to watch the show. Fortunately, there are several. If you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can watch a live stream of Animal Planet on your computer, phone or streaming device by signing up for one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

Philo TV

Animal Planet is included in Philo’s main 40-channel bundle, which is the cheapest among all streaming services if you plan on keeping it long-term. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial right here, and you can then watch the show live on your computer via the Philo website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Philo app.

If you can’t watch live, Philo also allows you to DVR programs and watch them up to 30 days later. And even if you forget to DVR something, Philo also comes with a 72-hour rewind feature, which allows you to replay any event that has aired in the last three days.

PlayStation Vue

PlayStation Vue offers four different channel packages, all of which include Animal Planet. You can sign up for a free 5-day trial right here (you don’t need to have PlayStation to sign up), and you can then watch a live stream of the show on your computer via the PS Vue website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the PS Vue app.

If you can’t watch live, PlayStation Vue comes with cloud DVR, but there are some restrictions.

DirecTV Now

DirecTV Now also offers four different channel packages, all of which include Animal Planet. You can sign up for a free trial right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the show on your computer via the DirecTV Now website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the DirecTV Now app.

If you can’t watch live, DirecTV Now includes cloud DVR, although it is in the Beta stage.

For those who want to know more information on the show, episode descriptions and cast details, read on below.

“CRIKEY! IT’S THE IRWINS” SEASON 1 EPISODE 1: Episode 1 is titled “Steve’s Legacy Continues” and the plot synopsis of the premiere reads, “After months of croc wrangling training with Steve Irwin’s best friend Wes, Robert, Steve’s son, takes the final step in his journey to feed Graham, a huge crocodile at the zoo’s famous Crocoseum.”

“CRIKEY! IT’S THE IRWINS” SEASON 1 EPISODE 2: The description of the second episode states that, “The family prepares Croc One, Steve Irwin’s research ship, for a mission to release an endangered sea turtle back to the wild; Scarlett the giraffe reunites with her grandmother; Grub the wild echidna is released from the Zoo’s Wildlife Hospital.”

“CRIKEY! IT’S THE IRWINS” SEASON 1 EPISODE 3: The episode 3 description of the new show reads, “Hunter the Sumatran Tiger is blind and must be sedated for his annual eye check; the keepers prepare the young giraffe Scarlett for a road trip to South Australia, reuniting her with family.”

“CRIKEY! IT’S THE IRWINS” SEASON 1 EPISODE 4: Episode 4, according to Google, is described as this, “Robert follows in Steve’s steps wrangling Utah, a highly venomous 12-foot king cobra; Dr. Amber visits Tandora to care for wild koalas; back at the zoo, an old injury flares up for Bruce the brolga, a bird who’s been in the Irwins’ care for 26 years.”

“CRIKEY! IT’S THE IRWINS” CAST: Cameras follow around the famous Irwin family as they live and work at the Australian zoo. The cast members include Terri Irwin, Bindi Irwin, Robert Irwin, and Chandler Powell. Powell is actually Bindi’s boyfriend.

When talking about the show to People, matriarch Terri said that, “We work together, we live together. I love our animals and I love living here. We’re excited to share our work at Australia Zoo and our conservation adventures with the Animal Planet audiences all around the world.”