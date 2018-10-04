How to Watch ‘Criminal Minds’ Season 14 Premiere Online

Criminal Minds season 14 premieres tonight at 10 p.m. ET/PT and 9 p.m. CT, on the CBS network and we have all the details on alternative ways to watch the show online, whether you do or do not have a cable subscription. If you don’t have cable or cannot get to a television, you can watch the CBS network live via your computer, phone or streaming device, just by signing up for one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming options:

Amazon Prime

If you have Amazon Prime or want to start a free 30-day trial of Amazon Prime, you can watch all CBS content (both live and on-demand) via the CBS All-Access Amazon Channel, which comes with a 7-day free trial.

Once you are signed up for both Amazon Prime and the CBS channel, you can then watch the CBS network live on your computer via the Amazon website, or you can watch on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Amazon Video app.

CBS All Access

This service lets you watch a live stream of your local CBS channel, as well as all of CBS’ on-demand library. It’s ultimately the same as the above option, only you’re watching through CBS’ digital platform rather than Amazon’s. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial, and then you can watch CBS live on your computer via the CBS website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the CBS app.

Hulu With Live TV

In addition to their extensive Netflix-like streaming library, Hulu now also offers a bundle of 50-plus live TV channels, including CBS (available live in select markets, which you can find here). You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the show on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch Criminal Minds live, “Hulu with Live TV” also comes with both its extensive on-demand library (which has most shows available after they air) and 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

FuboTV

CBS (available live in select markets, which you can find here) is one of 85 channels included in the main Fubo bundle. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the show on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch the Criminal Minds show live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of Cloud DVR (with the ability to upgrade to 500 hours), as well as a “72-Hour Lookback” feature, which allows you to watch most shows up to three days after they air even if you forgot to record them.

For those who would like to know more about season 14 of Criminal Minds, what time it airs, episode descriptions, and cast details, read on below.

“CRIMINAL MINDS” SEASON 14 PREMIERE DATE & TIME: The premiere of Criminal Minds for season 14 is on Wednesday night, October 3, 2018, at 10 p.m. ET/PT and 9 p.m. CT.

“CRIMINAL MINDS” SEASON 14 EPISODE 1: The premiere episode is titled “300” and the episode 1 plot description reads, “When Reid and Garcia are abducted by a mass murderer, it’s up to the rest of the team to find them; the BAU looks to their past to solve why the two heroes have been targeted.” The reason for the “300” title, according to TV Guide is because it is the 300th episode of the series.

“CRIMINAL MINDS” SEASON 14 EPISODE 2: “Starter Home” is the title of episode 2 and the plot synopsis of the episode states, “The team tracks a serial killer when remains of numerous victims are found in the walls of an elderly couple’s home; the hunt becomes urgent after the BAU learns the killer’s specific ritual of when to strike; Rossi reconnects with his ex-wife.”

“CRIMINAL MINDS” SEASON 14 EPISODE 3: The third episode is called “Rule 34” and the description of episode 3 reads, “Packages with gruesome contents are delivered to six people in the Washington, D.C. area; Simmons and Kristy struggle to connect with their son, David, who is suspended from school for aggressive behavior.”

“CRIMINAL MINDS” SEASON 14 EPISODE 4: The fourth episode of the season is titled “Innocence”.

Recently, there were rumors that Criminal Minds could be ending after season 14. According to Cinema Blend, cast negotiations have, at times, stalled the show’s renewal. In addition, CBS has had issues with the ABC production studio. With the cast members upping their salaries with new contracts each season, the cost of producing the show may end up being too high to run a profit. So, even with high ratings, this can cause a problem.

Such was the case with the original American Idol. Production costs got too high to keep the show on air, despite the ratings. Fortunately, the show was quickly revived.