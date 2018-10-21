How to Watch ‘Doctor Who’ 2018 Episode 3 Online

Doctor Who season 11 is in full swing and tonight is episode 3. The show has settled into its 8 p.m. ET/PT and 7 p.m. CT time slot for Sunday nights in America. Doctor Who airs on the BBC America network, in the U.S., but if you don’t have a cable subscription or login information, you might be looking for alternative ways to watch the show. If you do not have cable or cannot get to a TV, you can watch a live stream of the show (or DVR it, or watch it on-demand) on your computer, phone or streaming device by signing up for one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

Amazon Prime, Google Play, and iTunes also sell individual episodes of Doctor Who, as well as the entire season or a season pass to watch the show. Amazon has the entire season 11 of Doctor Who available for purchase for $18.99 – $28.99 online as well. In addition to Doctor Who being available for streaming via all of the above options, the BBC America website also has new episodes available to watch, but you will need to log in with your cable TV provider in order to watch the show on BBC America’s site.

Jodie Whittaker is the 13th doctor on the series and she is the first person to play a female doctor on Doctor Who. This season, the Doctor has three companions and they include Ryan (who is played by Tosin Cole), Yasmin (who is played by Mandip Gill), and Graham (played by Bradley Walsh). Episode 3, which airs tonight, is titled “Rosa” and the plot description of what to expect on tonight’s episode states, “The Doctor and her friends find themselves in the Deep South of America when they arrive in Montgomery, Alabama, in 1955; as they encounter a seamstress by the name of Rosa Parks, they begin to wonder if someone is attempting to change history.”

Episode 4 of the season will air next week, on October 28, 2018 and the title of the episode is “Arachnids in the UK”. The episode description reads, “The Doctor, Yaz, Graham and Ryan find their way back to Yorkshire and Yaz’s family only to find something is stirring amidst the eight-legged arachnid population of Sheffield.”

This season reportedly consists of 10 episodes and it is set to include a Christmas special. According to TV Line, last year’s Christmas special was when star Jodie Whittaker actually made her debut on the series, though she didn’t become the full-blown main cast member until the season 11 premiere.