How to Watch ‘Doctor Who’ Season 11 Premiere Online

Doctor Who is back and has a new doctor for season 11, which premieres on Sunday, October 7, 2018, at 1:45 p.m. ET. It airs on BBC America in the U.S. and the time difference in the U.K. appears to be the reason for the odd air timing of the show, according to Screen Rant.

If you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can watch a live stream of the show (or DVR it, or watch it on-demand) on your computer, phone or streaming device by signing up for one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

Philo TV

BBC America is included in Philo’s main 40-channel bundle, which is the cheapest among all streaming services if you plan on keeping it long-term. Additionally, if you sign up for a free 7-day trial right here, you’ll also get a coupon for half off your first month (billed after the trial).

Once signed up, you can watch a live stream of the show on your computer via the Philo website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Philo app.

If you can’t watch live, Philo also allows you to DVR programs and watch them up to 30 days later. And even if you forget to DVR something, Philo also comes with a 72-hour rewind feature, which allows you to replay any show or event that has aired in the last three days.

FuboTV

BBC America is one of 85 channels included in the main Fubo bundle. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the show on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of Cloud DVR (with the ability to upgrade to 500 hours), as well as a “72-Hour Lookback” feature, which allows you to watch most shows up to three days after they air even if you forgot to record them.

Sling TV

BBC America is included in both the “Sling Orange” and “Sling Blue” channel packages. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial of either, and you can then watch the show live on your computer via the Sling TV website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Sling TV app.

If you can’t watch live, you can get 50 hours of cloud DVR storage as an additional add-on.

The 2018 premiere episode of Doctor Who is titled “The Woman Who Fell To Earth” and it will be simulcast in the U.S. and the U.K. Screen Rant has reported that this will be a one-time simulcast, just for the premiere and it will also air at New York Comic Con. The show will premiere on October 7, 2018, at 6:45 p.m. GMT, or 1:45 p.m. ET/10:45 a.m. PT. There will be an encore showing of the episode, then airing tonight at 8 p.m. ET, on BBC America. This will be the normal time slot for the following weeks.

Doctor Who is available to stream via all of the above options, as well as on the BBC America website, but you must log in with your cable provider. Amazon Prime, Google Play, and iTunes will also sell individual episodes or a season pass for the show. Amazon has the entire season 11 of Doctor Who available for purchase for $18.99 – $28.99.

In a statement to Entertainment Weekly, Sarah Barnett, the President of BBC America, spoke about the premiere, saying, “We are thrilled to put together a remarkable moment around the world — for fans and new viewers alike — to celebrate this new era of Doctor Who with Jodie Whittaker. Jodie is breaking the mold for pop culture heroes everywhere, and Chris has created an inclusive series for all fans of great television.” Whittaker plays the first female doctor on the show and the 13th doctor on the series.

While the Doctor’s real name is a mystery, for those unfamiliar to the backstory, TV Line has reported that ‘“The Doctor” is the name the Time Lord from the planet Gallifrey chose for itself’.

This season will reportedly consist of 10 episodes and is set to include a Christmas special. And, according to TV Line, last year’s Christmas special is when Jodie Whittaker technically made her debut on the series. This season, the Doctor will have three companions and they are Ryan (who is played by Tosin Cole), Yasmin (who is played by Mandip Gill), and Graham (played by Bradley Walsh).