How to Watch DWTS 2018 Online Tonight – Week 3

For the last couple of weeks, season 27 of Dancing With the Stars has been airing twice per week, but, starting this week, the show will only air on Monday nights. This means that the live results will take place during the same episode as the weekly performances. DWTS 2018 airs at 8 p.m. ET/PT and 7 p.m. CT, but, for those without a cable subscription, you may be looking for alternative ways to watch the show. If you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can watch a live stream of the ABC network on your computer, phone or streaming device by signing up for one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

Hulu With Live TV

In addition to their extensive Netflix-like streaming library, Hulu now also offers a bundle of 50-plus live TV channels, including ABC (available live in select markets, which you can find here). You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the show on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch DWTS live, “Hulu with Live TV” also comes with both its extensive on-demand library (which has most shows available after they air) and 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

PlayStation Vue

PlayStation Vue offers four different channel packages, all of which include ABC (available live in select markets, which you can find here). You can sign up for a free 5-day trial right here (you don’t need to have PlayStation to sign up), and you can then watch a live stream of the show on your computer via the PS Vue website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the PS Vue app.

If you can’t watch Dancing With the Stars live, PlayStation Vue comes with cloud DVR, but there are some restrictions.

DirecTV Now

DirecTV Now also offers four different channel packages, all of which include ABC (available live in select markets, which you can find here). You can sign up for a free trial right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the show on your computer via the DirecTV Now website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the DirecTV Now app.

If you can’t watch DWTS episodes live, DirecTV Now includes cloud DVR, although it is in the Beta stage.

For those who have cable television or cable login information, ABC allows you to watch television live if you sign in with your TV provider on their ABC Go website.

On Dancing With the Stars this season, many of your favorite pro dancers and other favorite cast members have returned to the ballroom. All three judges (Carrie Ann Inaba, Len Goodman, and Bruno Tonioli) are back on the judges’ panel. Co-hosts Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews are back as well. Pro dancers Lindsay Arnold, Sharna Burgess, Witney Carson, Keo Motsepe, and Cheryl Burke are just some of the fan-favorites who are back in the mix.

The pros are also appearing on Sunday nights as mentors on Dancing With the Stars Juniors. When talking about how the junior edition of the show compares to the original DWTS format, pro Cheryl Burke told us, “I think there’s something really special about Juniors that’s going to make it stand out from the “grown up” version. It’s something intangible, but these kids bring something incredibly special to each episode that is totally different from the adults.”

Tonight’s episode theme is “Most Memorable Year”. When it comes to what you can expect to see on tonight’s episode of the show, here are the spoilers on the performances planned, made available by ABC:

Alexis Ren and Alan Bersten – Contemporary – “How to Save a Life” by Ray Chew Live

Bobby Bones and Sharna Burgess – Contemporary – “A Million Dreams” from “The Greatest Showman”

DeMarcus Ware and Lindsay Arnold – Argentine Tango – “Lux Aeterna” by Clint Mansell & Kronos Quartet

Evanna Lynch and Keo Motsepe – Viennese Waltz – “Hedwig’s Theme” by John Williams

Joe “Grocery Store Joe” Amabile and Jenna Johnson – Viennese Waltz – “You are the Reason”, featuring a live performance by Calum Scott and Leona Lewis

John Schneider and Emma Slater – Waltz – “Smile” by Ray Chew Live

Juan Pablo Di Pace and Cheryl Burke – Samba – “Ni Tu Ni Yo” by Jennifer Lopez featuring Gente de Zona

Mary Lou Retton and Sasha Farber – Viennese Waltz – “We are the Champions” by Ray Chew Live

Milo Manheim and Witney Carson – Jive – “Can You Do This” by Aloe Blacc

Nancy McKeon and Val Chmerkovskiy – Rumba – “Love Someone” by Lukas Graham

Tinashe and Brandon Armstrong – Rumba – “2 On” by Tinashe