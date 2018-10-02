Tonight airs the second live results show of season 27 for Dancing With the Stars. For those who do not have a cable subscription or login information, there are still alternative options for watching the show live online. If you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can watch a live stream of the ABC network on your computer, phone or streaming device by signing up for one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

For those who have cable TV or cable log in information, ABC allows you to watch television live if you sign in with your TV provider on their ABC Go website.

Last night, each of the remaining couples performed for America’s votes and many of them improved greatly since week 1 … even Joe Amabile, who definitely struggled last week. The dances last night went with the theme of New York City Night, while the theme of tonight’s show is Las Vegas Night.

Tonight’s opening number will involve Vegas act the Blue Man Group, who will perform with the DWTS pros to “Jackpot”. The Blue Man Group will also include their “Electronic Drumbone” and “Drum Finale Throw Down”. Also performing on tonight’s show is Boyz II Men, who also have a residency in Las Vegas. Boyz II Men will perform the song “Ladies Man,” while contestant DeMarcus Ware and pro Lindsay Arnold perform.

Season 9 champion Donny Osmond will sing, while contestant Danelle Umstead dances with pro Artem Chigvintsev. The song they are performing to is “Luck Be a Lady”.

Each of the DWTS couples will perform a routine to a dance style that they have not yet danced to. These styles include the salsa, quickstep, jive, jazz, foxtrot, samba, tango, paso doblé and/or cha cha. Couples will compete for America’s votes and there will be one elimination by the end of the night.

The pre-planned performances for tonight’s show include:

Alexis Ren and Alan Bersten – Salsa – “Booty” by Jennifer Lopez featuring Iggy Azalea

Bobby Bones and Sharna Burgess – Quickstep – “That Old Black Magic” by Sammy Davis Jr.

Danelle Umstead and Artem Chigvintsev – Quickstep – “Luck Be a Lady” – live performance by Donny Osmond

DeMarcus Ware and Lindsay Arnold – Quickstep – “Ladies Man” – live performance by Boyz II Men

Evanna Lynch and Keo Motsepe – Jive – “Heat Wave” by Martha Reeves & The Vandellas

Joe “Grocery Store Joe” Amabile and Jenna Johnson – Jazz – “The Gambler” by Kenny Rogers

John Schneider and Emma Slater – Jive – “King Creole” by Elvis Presley

Juan Pablo Di Pace and Cheryl Burke – Foxtrot – “Why Don’t You Do Right?” by Peggy Lee

Mary Lou Retton and Sasha Farber – Samba – “Copacabana (At the Copa)” by Barry Manilow

Milo Manheim and Witney Carson – Tango – “Ashes” by Celine Dion

Nancy McKeon and Val Chmerkovskiy – Paso Doblé – “Storm from KÀ” by Cirque du Soleil

Tinashe and Brandon Armstrong – Cha Cha – “Circus” by Britney Spears