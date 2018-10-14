How to Watch Eli Roth’s History of Horror Online Without Cable

If you want to hear some of the greatest horror directors, writers and actors of all-time discuss some of the greatest horror movies of all-time, then Eli Roth’s History of Horror is for you.

The seven hour-long episodes of the docuseries will air Sunday nights (and one Monday night–full schedule below) at midnight ET/PT on AMC, starting with the premiere on October 14. If you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can watch History of Horror episodes live (or on-demand) on your computer, phone or streaming device by signing up for one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

Preview

Here’s the premise for the show: Eli Roth, an award-winning horror film director, producer, screenwriter and actor, will sit down with some of the greatest storytellers of all-time (Stephen King, Quentin Tarantino, Rob Zombie, etc.) and discuss the genre.

Per the synopsis of the show, these individuals will “explore (horror’s) biggest themes and reveal the inspirations and struggles behind its past and present. Each one-hour episode will take viewers on a chilling exploration of how horror has evolved through the eras and impacted society, as well as why loyal fans remain addicted to fear.”

There are, of course, many different variations of horror, so the docuseries, which will consist of seven episodes, will be broken down into sub-genres as follows:

Air Date Theme Sun, Oct. 14 Zombies Sun, Oct. 21 Slashers Mon, Oct. 22 Slashers Pt. 2 Sun, Oct. 28 Demon’s Inside Sun, Nov. 4 Ghosts Sun, Nov. 11 Creatures Sun, Nov. 18 Vampires

Personally, I want to know what can possibly traumatize Stephen King , but for anyone with a remote interest in horror films, the history behind them or the evolution of the genre, this looks like an absolute must-watch.