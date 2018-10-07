‘Family Business: Trump and Taxes’ Live Stream: How to Watch the Showtime Doc Online

A documentary short film that’s a close study inside the New York Times more than year-long investigation that led to its sweeping story about Pres. Donald Trump’s questionable tax schemes, airs Sunday on Showtime.

‘Family Business: Trump and Taxes,’ is part of the cable channel’s series, ‘The Fourth Estate.’

A film crew was embedded with Times reporters Susanne Craig, Russell Buettner, and David Barstow as they unraveled and then pieced together, after combing through more than 100,000 pages of financial and legal documents, the back story about Pres. Donald Trump’s financial history including “dubious tax schemes during the 1990s, including instances of outright fraud.”

White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders called the Times story ‘boring.’ Trump said it’s a “hit piece” and Trump siblings have called the report false.

The Showtime documentary airs Sunday at 8:30 p.m.

What to Expect From ‘Family Business: Trump and Taxes’

It’s described as a ‘Alice in Wonderland’ moment” when reporters gain access to hundreds of Trump family tax returns. The reporters kept the documents in a locked room where only they had keys.

The film chronicles Barstow, Buettner and Craig’s work over more than a year. The Times says tax experts looking at what its reporters uncovered described a “pattern of deception.”

Among the “key takeaways,” the Times says, are that two years before the death of Trump patriarch Fred Trump, “Donald Trump and his siblings owned nearly all of their father’s real estate empire free and clear of estate taxes.”

So, the diminutive loan of $1 million Trump claims was all he got from his father, and then took and parlayed into a multi-million-dollar empire “was actually at least $60.7 million — much of it never repaid.”

The Times report says “Trump began reaping wealth from his father’s real estate empire as a toddler.”

On newsstands today: The New York Times investigation that shows how Donald Trump participated in dubious tax schemes during the 1990s, including instances of outright fraud. https://t.co/Nu2bVLEGd1 pic.twitter.com/ZOsKE82zC5 — The New York Times (@nytimes) October 7, 2018

It’s reported Fred Trump “wove a safety net that rescued his son from one bad bet after another” and that the Trumps “turned an $11 million loan debt into a legally questionable tax write-off.”

“All told, The Times documented 295 distinct streams of revenue Fred Trump created over five decades to channel wealth to his son.”

And, the report found that the “Trump parents dodged hundreds of millions in gift taxes by grossly undervaluing the assets they would pass on …”

Before Fred Trump’s death in 1999, “Donald Trump tried to change his ailing father’s will, setting off a family reckoning,” that resulted in a plan hatched by he and his sibling, Fred Jr., Robert, Elizabeth and Maryanne, “included unorthodox tax strategies that experts told The Times were legally dubious and, in some cases, appeared to be fraudulent” when they created a company that The Times said “siphoned cash from the empire.”

But the story does not end there.

