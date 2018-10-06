How to Watch Flight of the Conchords HBO Special Online Without Cable

Bret and Jemaine are back. In the age of reboots there’s still no new season of the once beloved show, but Flight of the Conchords are returning to HBO for a one-night special.

The special, titled Flight of the Conchords: Live in London, premieres Saturday, October 6, at 9:30 p.m. ET/PT on HBO. If you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can watch a live stream of the special (or DVR it, or watch it on-demand) on your computer, phone or streaming device by signing up for one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

Amazon Prime

If you have Amazon Prime or want to start a free 30-day trial of Amazon Prime, you can watch live and on-demand HBO content through the HBO Amazon Channel, which also comes with a free 7-day trial.

Once you’re signed up for both Amazon Prime and the HBO channel, you can you can then watch the special either live as it airs or on-demand starting at 10 p.m. ET. With either option, you can watch on your computer via the Amazon website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Amazon Video app.

Hulu

Whether you already have Hulu or you want to sign up for a new subscription, HBO is available as an add-on to Hulu or Hulu with Live TV.

Once signed up, you can watch the special live as it airs, or you can watch it on-demand anytime after. With either option, you can watch on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Hulu app.

Sling TV

Whether you already have Sling TV or you want to sign up for a new subscription, HBO is available as an add-on to either the “Sling Orange” or “Sling Blue” base channel package.

Once signed up, you can watch the special live as it airs, or you can watch it on-demand anytime after. With either option, you can watch on your computer via the Sling TV website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Sling TV app.

Preview

Bret McKenzie and Jemaine Clement, otherwise known as the comedic musical duo Flight of the Conchords, are undoubtedly most well known for their self-titled TV show, which lasted two seasons before ending in 2009, but there’s much more to them than that.

“I like the idea of capturing what we do live, because it doesn’t really exist on tape,” McKenzie said. “We’ve spent so many years touring, but we’re more well known for the TV show, which is actually quite different from what we really do. People come to the shows, not really knowing what they’re going to see, and they’re surprised that we can play guitar and sing the songs.”

Though they haven’t been on television together since the show ended, both have enjoyed plenty of success.

McKenzie won an Academy Award for Best Original Song for his work on The Muppets in 2011, while Clement plays Oliver Bird on Legion.

With their individual endeavors, both professional and personal, finding the time to work together isn’t quite as simple anymore.

“Theoretically we could do (hang out) whenever we wanted, because we both live in the same city in New Zealand,” Clement said. “But I find we’re not there at the same time. We’ve also got families — if we weren’t reading our kids stories at night and had nothing to do, we’d go to a bar and play songs.”

Now they’re finally back working together, but you better enjoy it while it’s here. McKenzie said that this project would be their last “definitely for a while.”

“This might be our last interview,” Clement joked.

“We’ll get back together in a couple of years, just to talk about last interview,” McKenzie said.

The special, which is produced by Clement, McKenzie, Simon Pizey, Hamish Hamilton and Mike Martinovich, and directed by Hamilton, has a run time of one hour and 28 minutes.