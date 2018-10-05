How to Watch ‘Fresh Off the Boat’ Season 5 Premiere Online

Season 5 of Fresh Off the Boat airs tonight on the ABC channel at 8/7c. Read on for how to watch the show online, whether or not you have a cable log in. If you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can watch a live stream of the ABC network on your computer, phone or streaming device by signing up for one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

“FRESH OFF THE BOAT” SEASON 5 SCHEDULE: The show fills the Friday night time slot of 8/7 CT with episodes airing directly after World News Tonight with David Muir

“FRESH OFF THE BOAT” SEASON 5 CAST: The main cast of characters are returning, including Randall Park as Louis Huang, Lucille Soong as Grandma Huang, Forrest Wheeler as Emery Huang, Hudson Yang as Eddie Huang, Ian Chen as Evan Huang, and Constance Wu as Jessica Huang. A confirmed guest star for season 5 is Jaleel White, who will play Calvin, the sarcastic general manager of a car dealership where Louis buys an RV.

“FRESH OFF THE BOAT” SEASON 5 EPISODE 1: Episode 1 is called “Fresh Off the RV” and the plot description states, “Jessica’s book is finally released and she looks forward to a bookstore reading; Louis is so excited to promote the book across the country that he buys an RV from Los Angeles Lakers great Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, who owns an RV dealership.”

“FRESH OFF THE BOAT” SEASON 5 EPISODE 2: Episode 2 is called “The Hand That Sits the Cradle” and the plot description states, “Jessica offers to help an exhausted new mother for a month; Eddie and Emery attempt to put together an exercise regimen; Louis tries to bond more with Evan.”