How to Watch ‘Gold Rush’ Season 9 Online

Season 9 of Gold Rush is beginning, which means that the frequency of the reruns airing has increased as well. The new season premieres on Friday, October 12, 2018, at 9 p.m. ET/PT and 8 p.m. CT on the Discovery channel. For those who would like to watch the show, but are looking for alternative ways to watch Gold Rush, other than via television, you have several options from which to choose. If you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can watch the Discovery Channel live on your computer, phone or streaming device by signing up for one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

Philo TV

Discovery Channel is included in Philo’s main 40-channel bundle, which is the cheapest among all streaming services if you plan on keeping it long-term. Additionally, if you sign up for a free 7-day trial right here, you’ll also get a coupon for half off your first month (billed after the trial).

Once signed up, you can watch a live stream of the show on your computer via the Philo website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Philo app.

If you can’t watch live, Philo also allows you to DVR programs and watch them up to 30 days later. And even if you forget to DVR something, Philo also comes with a 72-hour rewind feature, which allows you to replay any show or event that has aired in the last three days.

PlayStation Vue

PlayStation Vue offers four different channel packages, all of which include Discovery. You can sign up for a free 5-day trial right here (you don’t need to have PlayStation to sign up), and you can then watch a live stream of the show on your computer via the PS Vue website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the PS Vue app.

If you can’t watch live, PlayStation Vue comes with cloud DVR, but there are some restrictions.

DirecTV Now

DirecTV Now also offers four different channel packages, all of which include Discovery. You can sign up for a free trial right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the show on your computer via the DirecTV Now website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the DirecTV Now app.

If you can’t watch live, DirecTV Now includes cloud DVR, although it is in the Beta stage.

For Amazon lovers out there, season 9 of Gold Rush is already available for purchase on Amazon, whether you want to purchase the entire season, bonus features, or all of the above. The entire season 9 of the show is available for $29.99.

The season 9 premiere runs in a two-hour episode, from 9 – 11:01 p.m. ET/PT and 8 – 10:01 p.m. CT. The show’s regular time slot will be Friday nights, 9 – 10 p.m. ET/PT and 8 – 9 p.m. CT. Episode 1 is titled “Declaration of Independence” and the plot synopsis for the premiere reads, “New mine boss Rick gathers together his crew of greenhorns and arrives in the Yukon ready to start his season; Parker and Tony face off over royalties and land access in a confrontation that threatens to end one of their seasons before it’s begun.”

Episode 2 of the new season is titled “Smoked Out”. The plot description of this episode states, “Rick faces mutiny from his crew of greenhorns; Parker visits his parents for advice and makes a decision impacting the rest of his season; Tony’s barge hits trouble on its way back to Dawson to finally begin the rebuild of his second monster dredge.”

Recently, Gold Rush executive producer Justin Kelly dished on what Rick Ness has in store this season on the show, according to TV Insider. Kelly revealed, “He’s putting everything on the line, and the pressure is enormous. Most miners in the Yukon go bankrupt in the first year, and it’s going to be a phenomenal story to see if he makes it.”

As for Ness, he admits that his inexperience is quite apparent, especially on the premiere episode. Ness explained, “I underestimated a lot of things. There’s a whole business side I was not prepared for.” Ness apparently butts heads with veteran miner Tony Beets this season, as Kelly dished that, “These are two alpha males driven by emotion and passion. They perceive the slightest little thing as a great insult, and that often clouds their judgment.”

Fans will have to check out the new season to see how Ness and Beets’ relationship pans out.