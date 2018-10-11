How to Watch ‘Growing Up Hip Hop Atlanta’ Online

Growing Up Hip Hop Atlanta returns after a short hiatus, with all new episodes. The show is in its second season and airs on We TV, at 9 p.m. ET/PT and 8 p.m. CT on Thursday nights. For those who would like to watch GUHHATL, there are alternative ways to watch the new episodes, aside from television. If you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can watch a live stream of WE TV on your computer, phone or streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

Philo TV

WE TV is included in Philo’s main 40-channel bundle, which is the cheapest among all streaming services if you plan on keeping it long-term. Additionally, if you sign up for a free 7-day trial right here, you’ll also get a coupon for half off your first month (billed after the trial).

Once signed up, you can watch a live stream of the show on your computer via the Philo website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Philo app.

If you can’t watch live, Philo also allows you to DVR programs and watch them up to 30 days later. And even if you forget to DVR something, Philo also comes with a 72-hour rewind feature, which allows you to replay any show or event that has aired in the last three days.

FuboTV

WE TV is one of 85 channels included in the main Fubo bundle. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the show on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of Cloud DVR (with the ability to upgrade to 500 hours), as well as a “72-Hour Lookback” feature, which allows you to watch most shows up to three days after they air even if you forgot to record them.

Sling TV

WE TV is included in the “Sling Orange” plus “Lifestyle Extra” bundle, or the “Sling Blue” plus “Lifestyle Extra” bundle. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial of either, and you can then watch the show live on your computer via the Sling TV website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Sling TV app.

If you can’t watch live, you can get 50 hours of cloud DVR storage as an additional add-on.

The show is currently airing new season 2 episodes and Amazon has season 2 of Growing Up Hip Hop Atlanta available for purchase online as well.

New episodes of the show return, starting with episode 11 of season 2 tonight, on October 11, 2018. Episode 11 is titled “Welcome to the Wild Side” and the plot description reads, “Bow Wow introduces his sexy new boo, Kiyomi, but everyone thinks they’re moving too fast; JD questions if Bow should be a part of his So So Def 25th Anniversary Tour; Deb throws a big party, but Jhonni ruins the night with an explosive blow-up.”

Episode 12, which airs on October 18, 2018, is titled “Ex and the City”. The plot description of the episode reads, “JD is awarded a huge honor; Lil Mama hits the scene and Kiyomi’s jealousy ignites; Shaniah and Ayana sense trouble in paradise; Bow Wow’s old flame, Masika, returns to Atlanta with a vengeance; it’s time to settle unfinished business.”

Masika Kalysha, Kiyomi Leslie, and Lil Mama were the new cast members who joined the show this season, and they were all scheduled to appear in the second half of season 2. Supporting cast members include Deb Antney, Da Brat, Jermaine Dupri, Toya Wright, Tameka “Tiny” Harris, DJ Hurricane and Jhonni Blaze. Those who are no longer appearing on the show (at least for now) are Zonnique Pullins, Reginae Carter and Brandon Barnes.

When speaking with The Knockturnal, new cast member Kalysha said that, “On this show you can expect to see the real me! Being a mother, artist and person!” Kalysha was previously a cast member on Love and Hip Hop: Hollywood, but, Atlanta Black Star reported that she left the show because she didn’t like the way she was being portrayed.

Kalysha tweeted about the situation, writing, “To set the record straight. I am who I am. I am not who who portray me to be with your edits & trickery … I know I have a great purpose in this world but I know I was created to be a mother. & I made it very clear while I was pregnant. I will NO longer play along with the bullshit that can & will have impact on my child.” She also said that the network was against her after her departure. Kalysha claimed, “[VH1] tried to Black ball me. Stopped me from Hollywood Squares, the real, & even my realtor’s new show!”