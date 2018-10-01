How to Watch ‘Happy Together’ Online

Happy Together is a new comedy series, that premieres tonight on the CBS network. For those who would love to watch the new sitcom, but do not have a cable subscription or login information, there are still options. There are still alternative ways for you to watch the show online. If you do not have cable or cannot get to a television, you can watch the CBS network live via your computer, phone or streaming device, just by signing up for one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming options:

Amazon Prime

If you have Amazon Prime or want to start a free 30-day trial of Amazon Prime, you can watch all CBS content (both live and on-demand) via the CBS All-Access Amazon Channel, which comes with a 7-day free trial.

Once you are signed up for both Amazon Prime and the CBS channel, you can then watch the CBS network live on your computer via the Amazon website, or you can watch on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Amazon Video app.

CBS All Access

This service lets you watch a live stream of your local CBS channel, as well as all of CBS’ on-demand library. It’s ultimately the same as the above option, only you’re watching through CBS’ digital platform rather than Amazon’s. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial, and then you can watch CBS live on your computer via the CBS website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the CBS app.

Hulu With Live TV

In addition to their extensive Netflix-like streaming library, Hulu now also offers a bundle of 50-plus live TV channels, including CBS (available live in select markets, which you can find here). You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the show on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch Happy Together live, “Hulu with Live TV” also comes with both its extensive on-demand library (which has most shows available after they air) and 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

FuboTV

CBS (available live in select markets, which you can find here) is one of 85 channels included in the main Fubo bundle. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the show on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch the Happy Together show live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of Cloud DVR (with the ability to upgrade to 500 hours), as well as a “72-Hour Lookback” feature, which allows you to watch most shows up to three days after they air even if you forgot to record them.

For those who would like to know more about the new show, what time it airs on TV, the new series synopsis, episode descriptions, and cast details, read on below.

“HAPPY TOGETHER” PREMIERE DATE & TIME: The new series premieres on the CBS channel, on October 1, 2018. It airs at 8:30 p.m. ET/PT and 7:30 p.m. CT, directly after new show The Neighborhood.

“HAPPY TOGETHER” CBS OFFICIAL SYNOPSIS: Happily married Jake and Claire don’t seem to have many complaints, and they seem to get more enjoyment out of Saturday nights spent binge-watching TV shows than they would partying until dawn at the hottest clubs. That all changes when a client of Jake’s accounting firm — who is also one of the world’s most well-known pop stars — decides to hide out at their house for a few days. Once he moves in, Cooper helps the couple reconnect with their younger, cooler selves, leading everyone to believe this unconventional living arrangement might just be the best thing to happen to all three of them.

“HAPPY TOGETHER” CAST: The main stars of the show include Damon Wayans Jr. as Jake, Amber Stevens West as Claire, Felix Mallard as Cooper James, and Chris Parnell as Wayne. The recurring cast members are Victor Williams as Gerald and Peyton List as Sierra Quinn.

Singer Harry Styles is actually one of the executive producers of the show, along with Austen Earl, Tim McAuliffe, Ben Winston, Michael Rotenberg, and Jonathan Berry.

“HAPPY TOGETHER” SEASON 1 EPISODE 1: The pilot episode synopsis reads, “A happily married couple begins to reconnect with their younger selves when a young pop star, drawn to their ordinary suburban life, unexpectedly moves in with them.”

“HAPPY TOGETHER” SEASON 1 EPISODE 2: “Scrubbing” is the name of episode 2 and its plot description states, “Jake and Claire attempt to follow Cooper’s minimalist lifestyle by removing all old and forgotten belongings from their home.”

“HAPPY TOGETHER” SEASON 1 EPISODE 3: The title of episode 3 is “Let’s Work It Out” and the plot description of the episode reads, “When Cooper has to get in shape for an underwear ad, Jake and Claire are inspired to ditch their junk food and join his ultra-healthy lifestyle; Cooper and his trainer put Jake and Claire on the most intense diet and exercise program of their lives.”