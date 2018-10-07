How to Watch iHeartRadio Music Festival 2018 Online

The 2018 iHeartRadio Music Festival took place in September, but edited versions of the fest air in a two-part event, on TV. According to Broadway World, the festival airs at 8 p.m. ET/PT, in two parts, on October 7th and 8th, 2018, on the CW network. For those who would like to watch the specials, but do not have a cable subscription or login information, there are several alternative ways to watch the show online. If you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can watch a live stream of the CW on your computer, phone or streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

Hulu With Live TV

In addition to a Netflix-like on-demand streaming library, Hulu also offers a bundle of 50-plus live TV channels, including the CW (available live in select markets, which you can find here). You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the show on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, “Hulu with Live TV” comes with both its extensive on-demand library (which has most shows available after they air) and 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

FuboTV

The CW (available live in select markets, which you can find here) is one of 85 channels included in the main Fubo bundle. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the show on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of Cloud DVR (with the ability to upgrade to 500 hours), as well as a “72-Hour Lookback” feature, which allows you to watch most shows up to three days after they air even if you forgot to record them.

DirecTV Now

DirecTV Now offers four different channel packages, all of which include the CW (available live in select markets, which you can find here). You can sign up for a free trial right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the show on your computer via the DirecTV Now website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the DirecTV Now app.

If you can’t watch live, DirecTV Now includes cloud DVR, although it is in the Beta stage.

Ryan Seacrest returned to how the big event, which took place on September 21st and 22nd, at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The lineup of performers includes, but is not limited to Justin Timberlake, Jack White, Carrie Underwood, Mariah Carey, Jason Aldean, Sam Smith, Luke Bryan, Lynyrd Skynyrd, Panic! At The Disco, Kelly Clarkson, Shawn Mendes, Kygo, Rae Sremmurd, Imagine Dragons, and Logic.

This is the eighth annual installment of the event.

The full lineup for night one of the show is:

Fleetwood Mac

Childish Gambino

Mariah Carey

Jack White

Jason Aldean

Sam Smith

Panic! At the Disco

Kygo

Rae Sremmurd

Macy’s Rising Star winners Heffron Drive

The lineup of performers for the second night of the concert includes:

Justin Timberlake

Carrie Underwood

Imagine Dragons

Luke Bryan

Lynyrd Skynyrd

Kellly Clarkson

Shawn Mendes

Logic

The Daytime Stage performers for the Saturday afternoon performances are:

Logic

Dua Lipa

5 Seconds of Summer

Lil Uzi Vert

Dustin Lynch

MAX

Bazzi

Presenters include Boyz II Men, Iggy Azalea, Sabrina Carpenter, Paula Abdul, Taran Killam, Ireland Baldwin, Sara Foster, Erin Foster, Ken Jeong, Sarah Hyland, Nikki and Brie Bella, Lais Ribeiro, Shanina Shaik, Jeff Gordon, Kristin Cavallari, KJ Apa, Luke Perry, Skeet Ulrich, Sharna Burgess, Candice Patton and Nicole Maines. According to Billboard, some of the celebrity attendees include Lance Bass, Jana Kramer and Sofia Carson.