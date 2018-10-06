Iron Chef Live Stream: How to Watch 2012 Japan Version Online in USA

Following immense success in the 1990’s, Iron Chef was revived in Japan in 2012–and now those episodes are coming to the United States for the first time.

Episodes of the 2012 revival of Iron Chef will be broadcast weekly on the Cooking Channel, beginning with the premiere on Saturday, October 6, at 10 p.m. ET/PT. If you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can watch a live stream of the Cooking Channel on your computer, phone or streaming device by signing up for one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

Preview

The original Iron Chef aired in Japan between 1993 and 2002. It was a massive success, and its popularity spawned plenty of variations in the United States, such as Iron Chef USA (later Iron Chef America), Iron Chef Gauntlet and Iron Chef Showdown.

Japan then rebooted the series in 2012, and finally those episodes are making their way to the United States.

The episodes won’t all air in the same order they did in Japan. For example, the first Cooking Channel episode (October 6), which features “Iron Chef Yosuke Suga, defender of French cuisine, taking on challenger Yosuke Kawasaki, a Western-style chef, in an epic battle featuring a seemingly simple ingredient: chicken,” was actually the sixth episode during the original Japanese run.

Other battles during the season include Yosuke Suga vs Mitsuaki Okamura (theme ingredient: mushrooms), Jun Kurogi vs Katsuyasu Ito (Japanese lobster), Jun Kurogi vs Kazuhide Nose (cheese), Yuji Wakiya vs Noriyuki Hamada (beef), Yosuke Suga vs Hideki Irie (scallop) and Yosuke Suga vs Toshihiko Yoroizuka (strawberries).