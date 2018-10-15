How to Watch KUWTK Season 15 Episode 10 Online

Keeping Up With the Kardashians season 15 is in full effect, and it airs episode 10 tonight, at 9 p.m. ET/PT and 8 p.m. CT, on the E! channel. For those who would like to watch the show, but you don’t have cable or cannot get to a television, you can watch the E! network on your computer, phone or streaming device by signing up for one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

Hulu With Live TV

In addition to an extrensive, on-demand streaming library, Hulu also offers a bundle of 50-plus live TV channels, including the E! netowrk. You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the show on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch KUWTK live, “Hulu with Live TV” comes with both its extensive on-demand library (which has most shows available after they air) and 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

FuboTV

The E! network is one of 85 channels included in the main Fubo bundle. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the show on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch episode 10 of KUWTK live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of Cloud DVR (with the ability to upgrade to 500 hours), as well as a “72-Hour Lookback” feature, which allows you to watch most shows up to three days after they air even if you forgot to record them.

Episodes of Keeping Up With the Kardashians are also available for purchase on Amazon.

Last week’s episode of the show was titled “The Kardashians Take Japan”, with Kim Kardashian traveling to Japan to do a paparazzi shoot for the entire season 7 Yeezy fashion campaign. Her sisters Khloe and Kourtney accompanied her on the trip, but the three had some disagreements, especially when sister Kim didn’t agree with their fashion choices. Even Khloe and Kourtney’s glam squads were insulted. Ultimately, Kim chilled out on the offensive comments, as she had been under pressure to shoot every one of the Yeezy looks for the season in just a few days.

Tonight’s episode, which is episode 10, is titled “Let’s Play Ball!” and the plot description of the episode states, “The Kardashians take on the Jacksons in a charity softball game; Kris pools her resources to renovate the Watts Empowerment Center; Khloe and Scott devise a clever plan to reveal Art Vandelay’s true identity.” Earlier in the season, Khloe and Scott decided to prove to matriarch Kris that she wasn’t an art expert by creating a fake artist named Art Vandelay. Khloe threw and smeared paint on several canvases and fooled her mother into thinking this emerging, talented artist had gifted them to her. Tonight, it appears that Khloe and Scott will finally come clean about the real Art Vandelay.

Next week will air a birthday marathon for the Kardashians, on the E! network. Celebrate Kim Kardashian-West’s birthday, on her actual big day, by watching some of her favorite KUWTK episodes on Sunday, October 21, 2018. The above live streaming options are good to watch all of these episodes as well.

The next new episode of the show will air on Sunday, October 28, 2018 and episode 11 is titled “The Lord & His Lady”. The plot description of the episode states, “Inspired by the March for Our Lives demonstration, Kim meets with the survivors of the Parkland shooting to learn about their movement; Scott revives his podcast with Khloé in Cleveland; Kylie feels insecure about her post-baby body.” Tune in on Sunday nights, on the E! network, in the show’s 9 p.m. ET/PT and 8 p.m. CT time slot, to watch new episodes of Keeping Up With the Kardashians this season.

