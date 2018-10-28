How to Watch ‘Keeping Up With the Kardashians’ Season 15 Episode 11 Online

Instead of a brand new episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians last Sunday on E!, the network chose to celebrate Kim Kardashian’s birthday with some of her favorite moments from the series over the years. It was a night to celebrate the KUWTK star. Tonight, the show resumes season 15, with an all-new episode. For those who do not have a cable subscription, you may be looking for other ways to watch the show, besides via television. For those who would like to watch the show, but you don’t have cable or cannot get to a television, you can watch the E! network on your computer, phone or streaming device by signing up for one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

Hulu With Live TV

In addition to an extrensive, on-demand streaming library, Hulu also offers a bundle of 50-plus live TV channels, including the E! netowrk. You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the show on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch KUWTK live, “Hulu with Live TV” comes with both its extensive on-demand library (which has most shows available after they air) and 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

FuboTV

The E! network is one of 85 channels included in the main Fubo bundle. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the show on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch episode 11 of KUWTK live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of Cloud DVR (with the ability to upgrade to 500 hours), as well as a “72-Hour Lookback” feature, which allows you to watch most shows up to three days after they air even if you forgot to record them.

Season 15 episodes of Keeping Up With the Kardashians are also available for purchase on Amazon. Fans can purchase individual episodes as they become available, you can add the season to your “Watchlist” on Amazon, or you can buy the entire season of KUWTK. The official Amazon description of what to expect on the show this season states that, “This season is a baby boom as Khloe and Kylie navigate first-time motherhood and Kim welcomes her third child via a surrogate. Meanwhile, tensions run high between the three eldest sisters as Kim and Khloe question Kourtney’s drive and priorities, causing Kourtney to contemplate her relationship with her family.”

Episode 11 of the season, which airs tonight, at 9 p.m. ET/PT and 8 p.m. CT, on the E! network, is titled “The Lord & His Lady”. The description of the episode reads, “Inspired by the March for Our Lives demonstration, Kim meets with the survivors of the Parkland shooting to learn about their movement; Scott revives his podcast with Khloe in Cleveland; Kylie feels insecure about her post-baby body.”

Next week’s episode, which is episode 12, is called “The Betrayal” and the synopsis of the episode states, “Khloe is blindsided by news about her relationship just days before her due date; Kim worries that Khloe’s delivery will fall on the day of her high-school reunion; Scott and Kendall team up to do some extreme sports.” This will be the first time that Tristan Thompson’s cheating scandal will be brought to light on the show. Fans will see some of the family members’ reactions to Khloe’s man cheating on her and fans will also see how Khloe handled herself in such a stressful environment, leading up to the birth of her little girl, True Thompson.

The above live streaming options are good to watch next week’s and future episodes as well. Keeping Up With the Kardashians airs on the E! channel, on Sunday nights, at 9 p.m. ET/PT and 8 p.m. CT.