Legacies Live Stream: How to Watch Premiere Online Without Cable

The Vampire Diaries universe is getting yet another expansion with its newest series, Legacies, which is a spinoff of The Originals (which was a spinoff of The Vampire Diaries) and centers around Hope Mikaelson and her time at the Salvatore Boarding School for the Young and Gifted.

The Legacies series premiere is scheduled for Thursday, October 25, at 9 p.m. ET/PT on The CW. If you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can watch a live stream of the CW on your computer, phone or streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

FuboTV

The CW (available live in select markets, which you can find here) is one of 85 channels included in the main Fubo bundle. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the show on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of Cloud DVR (with the ability to upgrade to 500 hours), as well as a “72-Hour Lookback” feature, which allows you to watch the show up to three days after it airs even if you forgot to record it.

Hulu With Live TV

In addition to a Netflix-like on-demand streaming library, Hulu also offers a bundle of 50-plus live TV channels, including the CW (available live in select markets, which you can find here). You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the show on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, “Hulu with Live TV” comes with both its extensive on-demand library (which has most shows available after they air) and 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

DirecTV Now

DirecTV Now offers four different channel packages, all of which include the CW (available live in select markets, which you can find here). You can sign up for a free trial right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the show on your computer via the DirecTV Now website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the DirecTV Now app.

If you can’t watch live, DirecTV Now includes cloud DVR, although it is in the Beta stage.

Preview

For those who may have forgotten, the fifth and final season of The Originals took place seven years after the fourth season with Hope Mikaelson (Danielle Rose Russell), the tri-brid daughter of Klaus (Joseph Morgan) and Hayley (Phoebe Tonkin), now a teenager.

While Hayley died midway through the final season, and Klaus died in the series finale, Hope’s arc will continue on as the main character in Legacies. Set two years after the events from the fifth season of The Originals, the new series will focus on the now 17-year-old Hope and the next generation of supernatural beings living life at the Salvatore Boarding School for the Young and Gifted.

The Vampire Diaries veteran Matt Davis will reprise his role as the popular Alaric Saltzman, who runs the school. Other series regulars include Jenny Boyd and Kaylee Bryant, who play Alaric’s twin daughters, Quincy Fouse as MG, and Aria Shahghasemi as Landon Kirby.

The show was created by Julie Plec, who was behind both The Originals and The Vampire Diaries. She also wrote the first episode, which is titled “This is the Part Where You Run.”