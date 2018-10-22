Legends of Tomorrow Live Stream: How to Watch Season 4 Premiere Online

Legends of Tomorrow, which has quietly evolved into many fans’ favorite Arrowverse TV show, is set to return for a fourth season of campy, time-traveling fun.

Preview

While shows like Arrow and The Flash still certainly have their moments, they have become largely stagnant at times. Meanwhile, Legends of Tomorrow has continued to stretch its creative wings with no location and no time in history off limits.

And by the looks of things, Season 4 is going to dial up the zany to 11:

Legends‘ success stems from the fact that it doesn’t take itself too seriously. It may not have the brand-name superheroes like the other Arrowverse shows, but it knows how to have tons of comic-book fun.

With the addition of fan-favorite John Constantine–played by Matt Ryan from the original short-lived series on NBC–as a series regular, Season 4 looks like it will now be heavy on the magic elements. The Legends’ defeat of Mallus at the end of Season 3 released dangerous creatures known as “fugitives,” which means we’re getting murderous unicorns, psychopath fairy godmothers, werewolves and knife-wielding dolls as the bad guys.

And with Legends, we wouldn’t have it any other way.

In terms of the cast, Season 3 saw the deaths of Rip Hunter (Arthur Darville), Dr. Martin Stein (Victor Garber) and Damien Darhk (Neal McDonoguh), while Jefferson Jackson (Franz Drameh) and unfortunately Leo Snart (Wentworth Miller) left the series. Still, new team leader Sara Lance (Caity Lotz), Dr. Ray Palmer (Brandon Routh), Mick Rory (Dominic Purcell) and Nate Heywood (Nick Zano) are back, while Constantine, Nora Darhk (Courtney Ford) and Sara’s new love interest Ava Sharpe (Jes Macallan) have been upgraded to series regulars.

Season 4 is 16 episodes, which is right in line with the first three (16, 17 and 18, respectively). The first three are titled “The Virgin Gary,” “Witch Hunt” and “Dancing Queen.”