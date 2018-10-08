How to Watch ‘Long Island Medium’ Season 13 Online

Long Island Medium returns with season 13 tonight, on the TLC network. It’s a brand new season, with all-new episodes and you may be wondering how to watch the show if you do not have a cable subscription or login information. The show airs from 8 – 9 p.m. ET/PT and 7 – 8 p.m. CT and we have all the details on watching the show via cable-free live streaming options below.

If you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can watch TLC TV live on your computer, phone or streaming device by signing up for one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

Philo TV

TLC is included in Philo’s main 40-channel bundle, which is the cheapest among all streaming services if you plan on keeping it long-term. Additionally, if you sign up for a free 7-day trial right here, you’ll also get a coupon for half off your first month (billed after the trial).

Once signed up, you can watch a live stream of the show on your computer via the Philo website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Philo app.

If you can’t watch live, Philo also allows you to DVR programs and watch them up to 30 days later. And even if you forget to DVR something, Philo also comes with a 72-hour rewind feature, which allows you to replay any show or event that has aired in the last three days.

PlayStation Vue

PlayStation Vue offers four different channel packages, all of which include TLC. You can sign up for a free 5-day trial right here (you don’t need to have PlayStation to sign up), and you can then watch a live stream of the show on your computer via the PS Vue website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the PS Vue app.

If you can’t watch live, PlayStation Vue comes with cloud DVR, but there are some restrictions.

To catch up on last season’s episodes, bringing fans up to speed on Theresa and Larry Caputo’s split, Amazon has episodes available for purchase from season 12. The TLC website also has episodes available to watch, but you will need a TV login in order to view episodes via TLC.

For more information on the new season, when to watch the show, episode descriptions and more, read on below.

“LONG ISLAND MEDIUM” 2018 PREMIERE TIME & DATE: The new season of Long Island Medium premieres on Monday, October 8, 2018. The show will air from 8 – 9 p.m. ET/PT and 7 – 8 p.m. CT and this will remain the time slot.

“LONG ISLAND MEDIUM” 2018 CAST SPOILERS: Theresa Caputo will carry out readings with several familiar faces this season, which means that celebrity cameos are in the near future. Celebrities who are set to appear include Anne Burrell from Worst Cooks In America; actress Annie Potts of Designing Women; Barbara Eden from the classic I Dream of Jeannie; Laverne & Shirley star Cindy Williams; Dorit Kemsley of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, music artist Debbie Gibson; DWTS contestant and actor from The Dukes of Hazzard, John Schneider; The Facts of Life actress Mindy Cohn and actress Tisha Campbell-Martin.

“LONG ISLAND MEDIUM” SEASON 13 TLC SYNOPSIS: In an official description of the new season, the TV Series Finale has reported that, “Through her gift of healing and connecting people with loved ones who have departed, Theresa hopes she can bring closure and a sense of peace to each person she reads. Life at home is a little different for Theresa this year. She has separated from her husband Larry and has had major knee surgery. And, if that weren’t enough, she is now adjusting to living on her own while her house is under construction. In addition to her personal struggles, these new episodes will also include many fun and emotional moments including meeting her daughter’s boyfriend, a surprise reading at a bachelorette party and a “knock and shock” surprise hour.”

“LONG ISLAND MEDIUM” SEASON 13 EPISODE 1: “A Year of Separation” is the title of the premiere episode and the episode 1 description reads, “Theresa adjusts as she and Larry get closer to divorce; a skeptic turns when his dad is channeled; Theresa’s mother is introduced for the first time; the family thinks Larry Jr. will pop the question at a party for his girlfriend.”