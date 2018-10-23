How to Watch ‘Married at First Sight: Honeymoon Island’ Online

Married at First Sight has a new spinoff show titled Married at First Sight: Honeymoon Island. The show premieres on October 23, 2018, at 10 p.m. ET/PT and 9 p.m. CT, on the Lifetime network. For those who do not have a cable subscription, you may be looking for another way to watch the show. If you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can watch a live stream of Lifetime on your computer, phone or streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

Philo TV

Lifetime is included in Philo’s main 40-channel bundle, which is the cheapest among all streaming services if you plan on keeping it long-term. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial right here, and you can then watch the show live on your computer via the Philo website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Philo app.

If you can’t watch live, Philo also allows you to DVR programs and watch them up to 30 days later. And even if you forget to DVR something, Philo also comes with a 72-hour rewind feature, which allows you to replay any event that has aired in the last three days.

Hulu With Live TV

In addition to a Netflix-like on-demand streaming library, Hulu also offers a bundle of 50-plus live TV channels, including Lifetime. You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the show on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch MAFS: Honeymoon Island live, “Hulu with Live TV” comes with both its extensive on-demand library (which has most shows available after they air) and 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

FuboTV

Lifetime is one of 85 channels included in the main Fubo bundle. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the show on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch MAFS: Honeymoon Island live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of Cloud DVR (with the ability to upgrade to 500 hours), as well as a “72-Hour Lookback” feature, which allows you to watch most shows up to three days after they air even if you forgot to record them.

Married at First Sight: Honeymoon Island is definitely different than the original MAFS. According to Xfinity, the plot of the new series reads, “Sixteen singles — including fan favorites, unmatched candidates from previous seasons and the addition of some new faces — are invited to an exotic island for the opportunity to make deep connections and work on falling in love.” This means that some cast members from prior seasons of the original series will return, in an attempt to find love after failed marriages.

The premiere episode is titled “Love at First Sight” and the plot description of episode 1 reads, “With only two days to couple up and start their journey toward marriage, the 16 singles will have to rely on attraction and instant chemistry to find their match.” Episode 2 of the new show is called “Suite Life” and the episode synopsis states that, “Each couple receives keys to a honeymoon suite and must decide to move in together, or go home alone; one scorned single returns to the island to break up a happy couple in hopes of a second chance.”

Episode 3 is titled “Breakdown to Breakthrough” and the description of the episode reads, “To understand the psychology of relationships, the couples are asked to talk about their pasts; for one person, the stress of this accelerated process leads to a major breakdown; a surprise visitor arrives to the island.”

So, who are the cast members searching for love on the island? According to People, the cast includes Tyler Moody, Travis Dalton, Shannon Raddler, Mekalya Silvera, Lizzie Muse, Kimber Gardner, Katie Muller, Jona Bienko, Jocelyn Thompson, Jada Rashawn, Isabella McKenzie, Eric Acosta, Corey Saunders, Chris Perry, Bryan McKay, and Brandin Brosh.

Prior to tonight’s big premiere of MAFS: Honeymoon Island, season 7 of Married at First Sight will air its finale reunion.