How to Watch ‘Married at First Sight’ Season 7 Finale Online

It has been a dramatic season of Married at First Sight, to say the least. Decision Day for the couples on season 7 was last week and tonight is the finale. Fans will get an update on each of the couples and where they are in or out of their relationships today.

In addition to the above options, season 7 of Married at First Sight is available for purchase on Amazon. Individual episodes from season 7 are also available, in case you missed one.

On tonight’s reunion finale of MAFS season 7, each of the couples returns to discuss the status of their relationships. One new look is Amber, who shows up at the reunion as a brunette. Over the course of the season, Amber voiced that she felt insecure about Dave’s natural attraction to brunettes, while she is a bleached blonde. She also said that being blonde was pretty much a part of who she is and that she didn’t intend on changing her look, though Dave never asked her to. So, did Amber change up her hair for her husband?

In a clip posted by OK! Magazine, Amber said she also changed up the hair to have a healthier head of hair.

On Decision Day for this season, all of the couples chose to stay together, but have things changed? It has been reported that Tristan and Mia are getting divorced. According to Newsweek, Tristan said that the day after they stopped filming, Mia walked out on him and later filed for divorce.

While the journey may be over for some of the participants, the show Married at First Sight is far from over. In fact, tonight a spinoff series makes its debut. Married at First Sight: Honeymoon Island premieres tonight, immediately following the conclusion of MAFS season 7. On the new show, 16 singles must couple up within just two days, relying on attraction and instant chemistry. This will start their journey towards marriage. The new reality dating (or marrying) show airs at 10 p.m. ET/PT and 9 p.m. CT.