How to Watch ‘Mayans MC’ Online

Mayans MC is said to be the new Sons of Anarchy and it airs on Tuesday nights. The show airs at 10 p.m. ET/PT and 9 p.m. CT on the FX network, but for those without a cable subscription or login info, you may be looking for ways to watch the show online, instead of via TV. If you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can watch a live stream of FX on your computer, phone or streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

Hulu With Live TV

In addition to a Netflix-like on-demand streaming library, Hulu also offers a bundle of 50-plus live TV channels, including FX. You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the show on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, “Hulu with Live TV” comes with both its extensive on-demand library (which has most shows available after they air) and 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

FuboTV

FX is one of 85 channels included in the main Fubo bundle. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the show on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of Cloud DVR (with the ability to upgrade to 500 hours), as well as a “72-Hour Lookback” feature, which allows you to watch most shows up to three days after they air even if you forgot to record them.

Sling TV

FX is included in the “Sling Blue” channel package. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial right here, and you can then watch the show live on your computer via the Sling TV website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Sling TV app.

If you can’t watch live, you can get 50 hours of cloud DVR storage as an additional add-on.

In addition to the above live streaming options, season 1 of Mayans MC is available on Amazon to buy. Individual episodes are also on Amazon for purchase, as is a TV Season Pass. If you would like to find out how to get a TV Season Pass with Amazon, you can find info here.

Tonight airs episode 8 of the show, which is titled “Rata/Ch’o” and the plot description of the episode reads, “EZ’s past continues to haunt him, but present horrors give him a new perspective.” Episode 9 is titled “Serpiente/Chikchan” and the description of the episode states, “The bond of the Reyes blood is fractured, and the Galindo family decides to cut its losses.”

Episode 10 of season 1 is titled “Cuervo/Tz’ikb’uul” and the episode synopsis reads, “The club has reason to celebrate, but big changes leave the future uncertain.”

Mayans MC focuses on the Latinx biker gang that was first introduced on Sons of Anarchy. One of the show’s creators, Elgin James, stated during the Mayans M.C. panel at the 2018 Television Critics Association summer press tour that, “I don’t write stories for society, I don’t make art for society. I make art for the people that society rejects.” He continued, “There’s part of me that thinks it’s naive to think that there should only be aspirational stories [on TV]. I made certain terrible choices most of my life, and because of that cycle, I ended up in a gang for most of my life. I ended up incarcerated like a lot of people I know from underserved communities. Aren’t our stories valid, too?,” according to AV TV Club.