How to Watch ‘Ready to Love’ Online

Ready to Love is a new reality show on the OWN network, premiering on October 23, 2018, at 10 p.m. ET/PT and 9 p.m. CT. The show will be airing on Saturdays, but is premiering on a Tuesday night. For those who are hoping to watch the show, but they do not have a cable subscription, there are alternative ways to watch Ready to Love. If you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can watch OWN live via Philo TV, a cable-free, live-TV streaming service.

Not only is Philo the cheapest option among all the streaming services at just $16 per month, but you can sign up for a free trial without having to enter any billing information. You’ll get two days for free right off the bat, then if you enter your billing information after that, you will get five more days free. After signing up, you can watch the show live on your computer via the Philo website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Philo app.

Additionally, if you can’t watch the show live, Philo also allows you to DVR programs and watch them later. And even if you forget to DVR the show, it also comes with a 72-hour rewind feature, which allows you to replay any show or event that has aired in the last 72 hours.

The new show, on the OWN network, according to Oprah.com, is described as this, “Ready to Love is a dating series that starts with 20 singles—12 women and eight men, reflecting the real-life imbalance of the Atlanta dating scene—all searching for true love. By the show’s end, however, the group will whittle down to three couples who have paired off in the process. Here, series host Thomas “Nephew Tommy” Miles explains the details to the singles during their first cocktail mixer.”

The premiere episode of the new series is titled “First Impressions” and the plot description of episode 1 reads, “Tired of the superficial Atlanta dating scene, 20 high-caliber singles meet up to begin their search for real love; by the end of the first night, the women will have to decide which men show the most promise and which three aren’t yet ready to love.” Episode 2 is titled “First Dates” and the description of the episode states, “The five remaining men choose which of the 12 remaining women to ask out on dates; at the end of the week, two more men will be sent packing by the ladies, who still hold all of the power.”

Episode 3 of the show is titled “Then There Were Three”. The plot description of the episode states, “Now that the ladies have chosen the final three men, the power shifts in favor of the men. After a series of single, double and group dates, the guys must decide which two ladies to send home.”

Producer Will Packer is behind the new reality series and he told Madame Noire that, “Partnering with OWN to bring Ambitions and Ready to Love to their fast-growing lineup of critically acclaimed series is a win-win scenario. OWN has been on an incredible streak with its recent slate, and we’re looking forward to extending the network’s prime-time success with these new shows created specifically with the OWN audience in mind.”