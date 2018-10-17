How to Watch ‘Riverdale’ Season 3 Episode 2 Online

Tonight Riverdale returns after a strong premiere with Season 3, Episode 2. The new episode will air on The CW on Wednesday, October 17 at 8 p.m. Eastern (7 p.m. Central.) The premiere picked up three months after the Season 2 finale, with summer ending. Now we’re moving back into the school year, as Archie faces jail time. The episode is called “Fortune and Men’s Eyes.”

Preview

Here’s the Season 3 Episode 2 trailer:

The synopsis for tonight’s episode reads: “After a gruesome discovery is made in the forest, Jughead and Betty team up to investigate Riverdale’s latest mystery; Moose decides to join the RROTC.”

Last week was a crazy episode. Archie ignored his attorney’s advice (who also happened to be his mom) and decided to accept a plea deal that involved going to jail rather than putting his friends and family through another trial. (That was not a very smart idea!) Now things are very strained between Veronica and her dad, since she knows he’s responsible for framing Archie. Her mom said that she could stand up against her dad without retribution, but she didn’t enjoy that same freedom.

Archie’s dad is understandably heartbroken about the whole thing. And Betty is having a tough time dealing with Archie’s jail time and her dad’s arrest for being the Black Hood. She’s trying to avoid thinking about her dad and seems to have gotten hooked on Adderall. But her mom, meanwhile, has joined a strange farm cult thanks to her sister’s influence. (I wonder what FP would think about that?) There was a very strange scene at the end of last week’s episode, where just before Betty passed out she thought she saw her mom and sister levitating the twin babies. But surely that had to be a hallucination, right?

Meanwhile, we also have this Gargoyle King mystery that will surely end up being a central part of the new season.