How to Watch ‘Riverdale’ Season 3 Episode 3 Online

Tonight Riverdale with Season 3 Episode 3, “As Above, So Below.” The new episode will air on The CW on Wednesday, October 24 at 8 p.m. Eastern (7 p.m. Central.) The premiere picked up three months after the Season 2 finale, with summer ending. Now we’re back into the school year, with Archie in jail and a possible “pit fight” brewing. Meanwhile, some spooky things are happening in Riverdale, and fans are wondering if they are supernatural or not.

The synopsis for tonight’s episode reads: “Suspicious roadblocks threaten to delay the opening of the speakeasy; Veronica enlists the others to ensure opening night goes off without a hitch; Betty and Jughead follow different leads to learn about the strange incidents going on in the town.”

Last week, the insanity continued and things likely aren’t going to be letting up any time soon. Mad Dog disappeared (and probably was killed) by the Warden during Archie’s football game. And although no one was doing anything wrong, all the prisoners were beaten up. Archie has now been inducted into the Warden’s secret group, and from the trailer it looks like it’s a fight club of sorts.

Meanwhile, Alice Cooper and Polly are still involved in that strange farm cult, and a redhead is following Betty around at school. We’ve got to wonder if she has some strange powers, because she was around when Betty had a seizure, and she was also in the room when Ethel had a seizure. Betty has decided that Polly’s twins really weren’t levitating, but she was hallucinating from her seizure. But is that true?

Meanwhile, we still have the Gargoyle King mystery and that weird creature that Betty and Jughead saw in the woods.

