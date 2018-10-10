How to Watch the ‘Riverdale’ Season 3 Premiere Online

Tonight is the long-awaited Season 3 premiere of Riverdale. The new episode will air on The CW on Tuesday, October 9 at 8 p.m. Eastern (7 p.m. Central.) It picks up three months after the Season 2 finale, after summer has ended. And it will answer some questions that were left over from Season 2. The episode tonight is called “Labor Day.”

Preview

Here’s the Season 3 trailer that was shown at Comic-Con:

If you need a refresher from Season 2, we’ve got one for you below. You’ll probably need it, because Season 3 picks up as Archie’s murder trial comes to a close. The synopsis for tonight’s episode reads: “As the jury begins deliberations in his murder trial, Archie (KJ Apa) makes a surprising request about how he wants to spend his final days of summer. Betty (Lili Reinhart) is forced to deal with her problems head-on after a heated confrontation with Alice (Madchen Amick) and Polly (guest star Tiera Skovbye) brings up some dark secrets she’s kept hidden. Veronica (Camila Mendes) pleads with Hiram (Mark Consuelos) to step in and help Archie before a verdict is announced. Finally, Jughead (Cole Sprouse) leads the Serpents against the Ghoulies latest attack.”

At the end of Season 2, we learned that Betty’s dad, Hal, is the Black Hood. However, Archie also believes there’s a second Black Hood out there. Turns out that second Black Hood was Tall Boy, who died in a shooutout with the police.

Jug was beaten up and left in a hospital, but he is going to be OK after the Ghoulies-Serpents showdown.

Cheryl has made Nana Blossom her legal guardian and she’s now emancipated from her mother and scheming uncle. But she learns that they were working with Hiram Lodge, which is a big problem. The last piece of Hiram’s plan was to buy Whyte Wyrm. So Veronica gets the $1 million she made ransoming Nick St. Clair. She buys Whyte Wyrm, but agrees to give it to her dad in exchange for Pop’s.

Veronica is now on Team Andrews and switched to Fred’s mayoral campaign. She also pulled out of the student council race, just like Betty. And so did Reggie and Josie, leaving the race to Archie vs. Ethel.

Near the end, FP announces that he’s retiring and hands the Serpents to Jughead. And Cheryl gets a red Serpent Jacket. Hermione wins the mayor election. But Hiram is planning for Claudius, Penny, and the Ghoulies to run drugs through the new prison, and he’s giving Penny a brothel one of these days.

Archie wins the Student Council election, but he’s framed for a murder at Shadow Lake. So the season ends with his arrest.