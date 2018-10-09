WATCH: ‘Scary Time For Men’ Video Parody Goes Viral

On October 9, a video released by Mercedes Lynz went viral on Twitter. The video is intended to respond to the claims made by some people in the wake of the Kavanaugh controversy that it’s a “scary time for men.”
Lynz tweeted, “It’s a really scary time for dudes right now. So I wrote a song about it. Go
‘Scary Time For Men’ Video Parody & Lyrics
The lyrics to the song read,
I can’t walk to my car late at night while on the phone
I can’t open up the windows when I’m home alone
I can’t go to the bar without a chaperone
I can’t wear a miniskirt if it’s the only one i own
I can’t use public transportation after 7 PM
I can’t be brutally honest when you slide into my DMs
I can’t go to the club just to dance with my friends
I can’t ever leave my drink unattended
but it sure is a scary time for boys, yeah, gentlemen
band together, make some noise, it’s really tough
when your reputation’s on the line and any woman
you insulted could turn up any time
yeah, it sure is a scary time for guys
can’t speak to any woman or look her in the eyes
it’s so confusing, is it rape or is it just being nice?
so inconvenient that you even have to think twice
I can’t live in an apartment if it’s on the first floor
I can’t be wearing pajamas when I answer the door
I can’t have another drink even if I want more
and I can’t make you feel invalid, unseen, or ignored
I can’t jog around the city with headphones on my ears
I can’t speak out against my rapist after 35 years
I can’t be taken seriously if I’m holding back tears
and I can never speak earnestly about all these fears
because it sure is scary time to be a dude
can’t text a girl repeatedly asking for a nude
can’t make a girl have sex when she’s not in the mood
what gives her the right to give you attitude?
yeah, it sure is a scary time for men
girls like to act like you’re to blame and they’re the victim
her dress was short, and she was drunk, she’s not so innocent
thank god your dad’s a judge and you won’t be convicted
….it’s not such a scary time for boys
they’ve always had the upper hand, they’ve always had a choice
it’s time for women to rise up, use our collective voice
the day’s November 6th, so let’s go make some noise
And yet, those a market, it is indeed a scary time for young men in America. Trump was dead on when I said that, whether certain people who consider themselves part of a resistance believe it or not, reality is reality. The me-too movement, the resistance, modern 3rd wave feminism, Progressive activists, they’re all about so witch hunts and Neo McCarthyism. I’m not a fan.