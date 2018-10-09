WATCH: ‘Scary Time For Men’ Video Parody Goes Viral

On October 9, a video released by Mercedes Lynz went viral on Twitter. The video is intended to respond to the claims made by some people in the wake of the Kavanaugh controversy that it’s a “scary time for men.”

Lynz tweeted, “It’s a really scary time for dudes right now. So I wrote a song about it. Go # vote friends! # TheResistance # 1Thing @ ACLU @ WC4SJ # letsmakesomenoise”

Check out the video below:

It's a really scary time for dudes right now. So I wrote a song about it. Go #vote friends! #TheResistance #1Thing @ACLU @WC4SJ #letsmakesomenoise pic.twitter.com/hz7E3xMRqR

The lyrics to the song read,

I can’t walk to my car late at night while on the phone

I can’t open up the windows when I’m home alone

I can’t go to the bar without a chaperone

I can’t wear a miniskirt if it’s the only one i own

I can’t use public transportation after 7 PM

I can’t be brutally honest when you slide into my DMs

I can’t go to the club just to dance with my friends

I can’t ever leave my drink unattended

but it sure is a scary time for boys, yeah, gentlemen

band together, make some noise, it’s really tough

when your reputation’s on the line and any woman

you insulted could turn up any time

yeah, it sure is a scary time for guys

can’t speak to any woman or look her in the eyes

it’s so confusing, is it rape or is it just being nice?

so inconvenient that you even have to think twice

I can’t live in an apartment if it’s on the first floor

I can’t be wearing pajamas when I answer the door

I can’t have another drink even if I want more

and I can’t make you feel invalid, unseen, or ignored

I can’t jog around the city with headphones on my ears

I can’t speak out against my rapist after 35 years

I can’t be taken seriously if I’m holding back tears

and I can never speak earnestly about all these fears

because it sure is scary time to be a dude

can’t text a girl repeatedly asking for a nude

can’t make a girl have sex when she’s not in the mood

what gives her the right to give you attitude?

yeah, it sure is a scary time for men

girls like to act like you’re to blame and they’re the victim

her dress was short, and she was drunk, she’s not so innocent

thank god your dad’s a judge and you won’t be convicted

….it’s not such a scary time for boys

they’ve always had the upper hand, they’ve always had a choice

it’s time for women to rise up, use our collective voice

the day’s November 6th, so let’s go make some noise