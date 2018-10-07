How to Watch ‘Shark Tank’ Season 10 Premiere Online

Season 10 of Shark Tank has arrived and there are new celebrities in the mix, along with some of your favorite sharks, plus a whole new batch of products that are being featured on the show. The premiere airs at a special time, on October 7, 2018, at 10 p.m. ET/PT and 9 p.m. CT. The show airs on the ABC network, but for those without a cable subscription, you may be looking for an alternative way to watch the show.

If you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can watch a live stream of the ABC network on your computer, phone or streaming device by signing up for one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

Hulu With Live TV

In addition to their extensive Netflix-like streaming library, Hulu now also offers a bundle of 50-plus live TV channels, including ABC (available live in select markets, which you can find here). You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the show on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch Shark Tank live, “Hulu with Live TV” also comes with both its extensive on-demand library (which has most shows available after they air) and 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

PlayStation Vue

PlayStation Vue offers four different channel packages, all of which include ABC (available live in select markets, which you can find here). You can sign up for a free 5-day trial right here (you don’t need to have PlayStation to sign up), and you can then watch a live stream of the show on your computer via the PS Vue website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the PS Vue app.

If you can’t watch Shark Tank live, PlayStation Vue comes with cloud DVR, but there are some restrictions.

DirecTV Now

DirecTV Now also offers four different channel packages, all of which include ABC (available live in select markets, which you can find here). You can sign up for a free trial right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the show on your computer via the DirecTV Now website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the DirecTV Now app.

If you can’t watch Shark Tank episodes live, DirecTV Now includes cloud DVR, although it is in the Beta stage.

Sharks Mark Cuban, Barbara Corcoran, Lori Greiner, Robert Herjavec, Daymond John and Kevin O’Leary will all be appearing on the show this season. There will also be some guest sharks in the mix, like Richard Branson, Sarah Blakely, Bethenny Frankel, Rohan Oza and Alex Rodriguez. ABC has reported that new guest sharks also coming aboard include Charles Barkley, Matt Higgins and, former Shark Tank entrepreneur-turned-Shark, Jamie Siminoff.

Over the course of the series, the cast has amassed over $100 million in deals. ABC describes the new season as this:

The Sharks – tough, self-made, multimillionaire and billionaire tycoons – continue their search to invest in the best businesses and products that America has to offer. The Sharks will once again give people from all walks of life the chance to chase the American dream and potentially secure business deals that could make them millionaires. The entrepreneurs who dare to enter the Tank must try to convince the Sharks to part with their own hard-earned cash and give them the funding they desperately need to turn their dreams into million-dollar realities. All of the good, bad, emotional and even absurd pitches help showcase the “I wish I had thought of that” business ideas and products … But the Sharks have a goal, too – to get a return on their investment and own a piece of the next big business idea. When the Sharks hear an idea worth sinking their teeth into, they’re more than ready to declare war and fight each other for a piece of it.

The season 10 premiere of the show celebrates the 200th episode of the series and the premiere will air at the special time of 10 p.m. ET/PT and 9 p.m. CT, on October 7, 2018. The following week, the show will move to its regular time of 9 p.m. ET/PT and 8 p.m. CT, on Sunday nights. The regular time slot will take effect, starting October 14, 2018. Tune in to watch your favorite Sharks in action and see what new, ground-breaking products are featured on the show.