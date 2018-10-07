‘Star Wars Resistance’ Live Stream: How to Watch Online Without Cable

Star Wars fans need not wait any longer for the newest installment–Star Wars Resistance, an animated TV show set six months before The Force Awakens, has finally arrived.

Episodes of the new series will air Sundays at 10 p.m. ET/PT on Disney Channel, beginning with the two-part, one-hour premiere on Sunday, October 7. If you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can watch a live stream of Resistance (or DVR it, or watch it on-demand) on your computer, phone or streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

Hulu With Live TV

In addition to a Netflix-like on-demand streaming library, Hulu also offers a bundle of 50-plus live TV channels, including the Disney Channel. You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the show on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, “Hulu with Live TV” comes with both its extensive on-demand library (which has most shows available after they air) and 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

Sling TV

Disney Channel is included in the “Sling Orange” channel package. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial right here, and you can then watch the show live on your computer via the Sling TV website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Sling TV app.

If you can’t watch live, you can get 50 hours of cloud DVR storage as an additional add-on.

PlayStation Vue

PlayStation Vue offers four different channel packages, all of which include the Disney Channel. You can sign up for a free 5-day trial right here (you don’t need to have PlayStation to sign up), and you can then watch a live stream of the show on your computer via the PS Vue website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the PS Vue app.

If you can’t watch live, PlayStation Vue comes with cloud DVR.

Set six months before the events of The Force Awakens, Star Wars Resistance tells the story of rookie New Republic pilot Kazuda Xiono (voiced by Christopher Sean), who is recruited by Poe Dameron (Oscar Isaac) to become a spy for the Resistance.

The show boasts a really impressive voice cast.

Other characters include Hype Fazon (Donald Faison), the leader of the Ace Squadron; Orka (Bobby Moynihan) and Flix (Jim Rash), who run a parts supplier shop on the Colossus; Jack Rucklin (Elijah Wood), a fellow pilot; Jarek Yeager (Scott Lawrence), the owner of the repair shop that Kaz joins; and Tam Ryvora (Suzie McGrath) and Neeku Vozo (Josh Brener), fellow mechanics in the shop.

Those who have already gotten a look at the first hour of Resistance have offered positive reviews. From The A.V. Club’s William Hughes:

This is still a kids’ series first and foremost, albeit one that takes its storytelling responsibilities seriously. But as an examination of what day-to-day life looks like out on the fringes of the galaxy, it has a lot to offer. In the past, Star Wars has only ever given us brief glimpses of what it’s like to pass through any given hive of scum and villainy (even one that’s been sanitized for kids’ TV). Resistance seems ready to give the little guy his shot, and for a franchise that’s always loved an underdog, it’s an idea that arrives with a lot of force.

Resistance was created by Dave Filoni, the mind behind Star Wars: The Clone Wars and Star Wars Rebels.

“The idea for Star Wars Resistance came out of my interest in World War II aircraft and fighter pilots,” said Filoni. “My grandfather was a pilot and my uncle flew and restored planes, so that’s been a big influence on me. There’s a long history of high-speed racing in Star Wars, and I think we’ve captured that sense of excitement in an anime-inspired style, which is something the entire team has been wanting to do for a long time.”

Resistance premieres with a two-part, one-hour episode “The Recruit”, while the following episodes are titled “The Triple Dark,” “Fuel for the Fire” and “The High Tower.”