How to Watch ‘Station 19’ Season 2 Online

Station 19 returns for season 2 tonight, at 9 p.m. ET/PT and 8 p.m. CT, on the ABC network. For those without a cable subscription, there are several alternative ways to watch the show online, rather than on a television. If you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can watch a live stream of the ABC network on your computer, phone or streaming device by signing up for one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

Hulu With Live TV

In addition to their extensive Netflix-like streaming library, Hulu now also offers a bundle of 50-plus live TV channels, including ABC (available live in select markets, which you can find here). You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the show on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch Station 19 live, “Hulu with Live TV” also comes with both its extensive on-demand library (which has most shows available after they air) and 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

PlayStation Vue

PlayStation Vue offers four different channel packages, all of which include ABC (available live in select markets, which you can find here). You can sign up for a free 5-day trial right here (you don’t need to have PlayStation to sign up), and you can then watch a live stream of the show on your computer via the PS Vue website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the PS Vue app.

If you can’t watch Station 19 live, PlayStation Vue comes with cloud DVR, but there are some restrictions.

DirecTV Now

DirecTV Now also offers four different channel packages, all of which include ABC (available live in select markets, which you can find here). You can sign up for a free trial right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the show on your computer via the DirecTV Now website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the DirecTV Now app.

If you can’t watch Station 19 episodes live, DirecTV Now includes cloud DVR, although it is in the Beta stage.

For more information on season 2 of the show, episode descriptions, cast details and more, read on below.

“STATION 19” SEASON 2 PREMIERE DATE & TIME: The premiere date and time of the show is October 4, 2018, at 9:01 p.m. ET/PT and 8:01 p.m. CT.



“STATION 19” SEASON 2 EPISODE 1: The premiere episode of the season is titled “No Recovery” and the plot description of the episode reads, “Lives hang in the balance as the members of Station 19 continue to fight a raging inferno inside a skyscraper; Pruitt’s health is in grave danger at Grey Sloan; a seasoned firefighter with a mysterious past arrives.”

“STATION 19” SEASON 2 EPISODE 2: Episode 2 is titled “Under the Surface” and the description of the episode states that, “It’s a life-or-death situation when a young boy falls into water pipes beneath the city; with the clock ticking, the firefighters jump into action to save his life.”

“STATION 19” SEASON 2 EPISODE 3: The third episode of the season is called “Home to Hold Onto”. The synopsis of the episode states, “Station 19 receives a call from concerned neighbors about a resident in their apartment building; Ryan takes an unlikely member of the team on a ride-along.”

“STATION 19” SEASON 2 CAST: The main cast members, who are returning to the show include Jaina Lee Ortiz as Andrea “Andy” Herrera; Jason George as Ben Warren; Grey Damon as Jack Gibson; Barrett Doss as Victoria “Vic” Hughes; Alberto Frezza as Ryan Tanner; Jay Hayden as Travis Montgomery; Okieriete Onaodowan as Dean Miller; Danielle Savre as Maya Bishop; and Miguel Sandoval as Pruitt Herrera. For season 2, actor Boris Kodjoe is coming aboard as a recurring character, along with some returning familiar faces. Some may know him from shows like Code Black and The Last Man on Earth. Another new face is actor Dermot Mulroney, who will be playing the father of Ryan Tanner. Also, some of the guest stars for season 2, new to the show, are Kelly McCreary as Maggie Pierce and Giacomo Gianniotti as Andrew DeLuca.

According to Digital Spy, there will be a cross-over with Grey’s Anatomy this season on the show. Actor Jason George previously stated that, “I feel like we’ve barely scratched the surface of Grey’s world interacting with the Station 19 world and vice versa – that’s just getting started.”