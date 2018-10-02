How to Watch ‘Student Athlete’ HBO Documentary Online Without Cable

LeBron James’ ever-increasing role off the court continues with Student Athlete, an HBO documentary co-produced by James and Maverick Carter that aims to admonish the NCAA system and its treatment of collegiate athletes.

Preview

The NCAA’s treatment of student athletes is an endlessly divisive topic with unrelenting stances on both sides of the topic.

Those who aim to rebuke the collegiate sports system note that while coaches make millions and programs secure massive television deals, the athletes–those who largely prop up the billion-dollar industry–are are paid nothing. The counter-argument to that point, of course, is that most of the athletes are getting a free education.

Student Athlete, which is directed by Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy (Saving Face, A Journey of a Thousand Miles: Peacekeepers) and Trish Dalton (Election Year, Southmost U.S.A.), takes the side of the former. To build their case, they use stories from a handful of different athletes who in various ways were taken advantage of by the NCAA.

“We don’t prepare players for Plan B,” said Obaid-Chinoy. “We don’t give them any life skills beyond the dreams we’ve sold them.”

As Dan Wolken of USA Today explained, the film succeeds in bring a fresh light to a topic that has been argued countless times previous.

“Even those who are intimately familiar with the contradictions and compromises at the heart of college sports will find their eyes opened by Student Athlete, which is predictable in some ways but also tells the story of amateurism in a way that is often forgotten about,” he writes.

The film, as previously mentioned, is co-produced by LeBron James, who continues to extend his reach well beyond the basketball court in order to make a significant cultural and media impact. In addition to a handful of other credits to his name, his show, The Shop premiered on HBO last month, while the documentary series Shut Up and Dribble premieres later this week.