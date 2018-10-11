How to Watch ‘Supernatural’ Season 14 Premiere Online

Tonight is the season 14 premiere of Supernatural, which airs on the CW network. The new season starts tonight, on October 11, 2018, at 8 – 9 p.m. ET/PT and 7 – 8 p.m. CT. For those who would like to watch the show, but do not have a cable subscription, there are alternative ways to watch the CW channel online. If you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can watch a live stream of the CW on your computer, phone or streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

FuboTV

The CW (available live in select markets, which you can find here) is one of 85 channels included in the main Fubo bundle. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the show on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch Supernatural live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of Cloud DVR (with the ability to upgrade to 500 hours), as well as a “72-Hour Lookback” feature, which allows you to watch most shows up to three days after they air even if you forgot to record them.

Hulu With Live TV

In addition to a Netflix-like on-demand streaming library, Hulu also offers a bundle of 50-plus live TV channels, including the CW (available live in select markets, which you can find here). You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the show on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch Supernatural live, “Hulu with Live TV” comes with both its extensive on-demand library (which has most shows available after they air) and 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

DirecTV Now

DirecTV Now offers four different channel packages, all of which include the CW (available live in select markets, which you can find here). You can sign up for a free trial right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the show on your computer via the DirecTV Now website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the DirecTV Now app.

If you can’t watch the show live, DirecTV Now includes cloud DVR, although it is in the Beta stage.

For those who would like to catch up on season 13, before the 14th season premieres, season 13, along with individual episodes, are available for purchase on Amazon. In addition, episodes can be watched on the CW website, but viewers will need to log in with their cable TV provider. Ad blocking software must also be disabled.

At the end of last season, Entertainment Weekly reported that, Michael ran off with Dean’s vessel, in order to defeat Lucifer. And, now, Hell has no king, which is good, but Sam is hoping Hell remains without a leader.

Episode 1 of the new season is titled “Stranger in a Strange Land” and the plot description of the premiere reads, “Sam enlists everyone’s help in trying to track down Dean; Castiel meets up with an unreliable source; Jack adjusts to life as a human.” Episode 2 is called “Gods and Monsters” and the description of the episode states, “Sam finds a clue to Dean’s whereabouts; Castiel imparts some sage advice to Jack, who, still desperate to belong, looks for a familial connection.” Episode 3 is titled “The Scar” and the description of the episode reads, “Still trying to solve the mystery of what happened to Dean, Sam enlists the help of Sheriff Jody Mills; Castiel continues to be a father figure to Jack.”

Ahead of the new season, Jensen Ackles, gave some small spoilers on the upcoming episodes. Ackles told Entertainment Weekly that, “Michael does stick around longer than people might think. Dean’s not going to be gone long.” When season 14 kicks off, Dean’s absence weighs heavily on everyone. And, Sam and Castiel are trying everything they can to find Dean.

According to Express UK, in addition to the main cast members, some of the guest appearances and recurring characters who are set to appear for season 14 are Jim Beaver as Alternate Bobby Singer, Samantha Smith as Mary Winchester, Ruth Connell as Rowena MacLeod, Jensen Ackles’ wife Danneel Harris-Ackles as Anael, Amanda Tapping as Naomi, Erica Cerra as Duma, Felicia Day as Alternate Charlie Bradbury, David Haydn-Jones as Arthur Ketch, and Lisa Berry as Billie.