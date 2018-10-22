How to Watch ‘T.I. & Tiny: Friends & Family Hustle’ Live Online

Tonight is the premiere of the new VH1 series T.I. & Tiny: Friends & Family Hustle. The reality series, which airs at 8 p.m. Eastern, follows T.I. and Tiny’s previous show, The Family Hustle, which ran for six seasons on VH1.

Preview

Friends & Family Hustle makes good on its title, as the show sees T.I. and Tiny joined by longtime friends Toya Wright, Reginae Carter, Monica Brown, LeToya Luckett and Tommicus Walker. According to the, the show will chronicle the personal lives and careers of this ensemble, and the support they give one another on a weekly basis.

Wright previously starred opposite Tiny, born Tameka Cottle, on the popular VH1 series Tiny & Toya. Wright is the ex-wife of rapper Lil Wayne, and her daughter Reginae Carter was recently featured on Wayne’s acclaimed album Tha Carter V. Other notable cast members include Luckett and Walker, newlyweds who have teased their involvement in the series on Instagram.

“Newlyweds, @LeToyaLuckett & @tommicuswalker are trying to balance it all — moving, marriage, and a baby on the way,” read the caption on the official Friends & Family Hustle page. Luckett is best known for being a member of Destiny’s Child from 1993 to 2000.

The trailer for Friends & Family Hustle also teases a storyline involving T.I. and Tiny’s marital infidelity. “Are you familiar with the commandment, thou shalt not judge?” the rapper asks. Tiny, formerly of the group Xscape, responds by saying: “thou shalt not cheat.”