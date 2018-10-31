How to Watch ‘Tell Me a Story’ on CBS All-Access

Tell Me a Story is a new web series that airs on CBS All-Access, premiering on Wednesday, October 31, 2018. Starting on November 8, 2018, episodes will then air on Thursdays. The synopsis of Tell Me a Story. For those who want to watch the 10-episode psychological thriller series, your only options are online. The show is exclusive to CBS All Access, which is available via either of the following options:

CBS All Access

This services gives you complete access to CBS’ on-demand library, which includes CBS All Access exclusives such at this one. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial right here, and then you can watch the show on your computer via the CBS website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the CBS app.

Amazon Prime

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-3nzLiWcGiUu have Amazon Prime or want to start a free 30-day trial of Amazon Prime, you can sign up for the CBS All Access Amazon Channel, which also comes with a 7-day free trial.

Once you’re signed up for both Amazon Prime and the CBS channel, you can then watch the show on your computer via the Amazon website, or you can watch on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Amazon Video app.

For those who choose to watch the new show, they may see some familiar faces, as well as new ones. The cast consists of Kim Cattrall, James Wolk, Billy Magnussen, Luke Guldan, Dania Ramirez, Sam Jaeger, Zabryna Guevara, Danielle Campbell, Dorian Missick, Michael Raymond-James, Davi Santos, and Paul Wesley. In an interview with Hollywood Life, star Guldan dished on the series, saying, “The premise is different fairytales grounded in really truthful circumstance in current day New York City. I come into the Hansel & Gretel story, and all of them kind of interweave together at different parts as the story unfolds but I’m primarily Hansel & Gretel. I play Billy, the roommate of the character Gabe. Basically, we’re just two friends in the beginning of the journey who get into some fun.”

According to CBS, this is the synopsis of the new show, along with the beginning episode. This is the rundown on what to expect: “Set in modern-day New York City, the first season of Tell Me A Story interweaves The Three Little Pigs, Little Red Riding Hood, and Hansel And Gretel into an epic and subversive tale of love, loss, greed, revenge, and murder. In the series premiere episode entitled “Hope,” troubled teen Kayla (Danielle Campbell) and her dad, Tim (Sam Jaeger), try to make a fresh start at grandmother Colleen’s (Kim Cattrall) home. Elsewhere, estranged siblings Gabe (Davi Santos) and Hannah (Dania Ramirez) reunite under extreme circumstances, while Jordan (James Wolk) and his girlfriend Beth can’t see eye-to-eye on their future together.”

Kevin Williamson is a writer and an executive producer of the new show. Many may know him from his work with hit shows such as Dawson’s Creek and The Vampire Diaries. Aaron Kaplan is also on board.

Via CBS All-Access, viewers will be able to stream future episodes of the show, as well as other shows available on the streaming service. CBS All-Access is available to watch on your desktop, smartphone, and many other electronic devices, which include Apple TV, Android, Google Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Amazon Channels, iPad, iPhone, PS4, Roku, Windows 10, Samsung TV, and Xbox.