How to Watch ‘The Alec Baldwin Show’ Premiere Online

Alec Baldwin is known for his comedic roles on television and in movies. He is also well-known for his impressions of Donald Trump on Saturday Night Live. Now, he takes on the talk show circuit. The Alec Baldwin Show premieres on October 14, 2018, at 10 p.m. ET/PT on the ABC network. For those who do not have a cable subscription or login information, you may be looking for alternative ways to watch the show. If you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can watch a live stream of the ABC network on your computer, phone or streaming device by signing up for one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

Hulu With Live TV

In addition to their extensive Netflix-like streaming library, Hulu now also offers a bundle of 50-plus live TV channels, including ABC (available live in select markets, which you can find here). You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the show on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch the show live, “Hulu with Live TV” also comes with both its extensive on-demand library (which has most shows available after they air) and 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

PlayStation Vue

PlayStation Vue offers four different channel packages, all of which include ABC (available live in select markets, which you can find here). You can sign up for a free 5-day trial right here (you don’t need to have PlayStation to sign up), and you can then watch a live stream of the show on your computer via the PS Vue website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the PS Vue app.

If you can’t watch the show live, PlayStation Vue comes with cloud DVR, but there are some restrictions.

DirecTV Now

DirecTV Now also offers four different channel packages, all of which include ABC (available live in select markets, which you can find here). You can sign up for a free trial right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the show on your computer via the DirecTV Now website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the DirecTV Now app.

If you can’t watch episodes of the show live, DirecTV Now includes cloud DVR, although it is in the Beta stage.

In recent months, Alec Baldwin appeared on several talk shows to discuss his new talk show venture. When he appeared on Live! With Kelly and Ryan, he talked about how he wanted to keep a more steady schedule so that he could spend more time with his wife and kids. Being a talk show host is definitely a solid gig.

The show will air one time per week, with live episodes airing on Sunday nights, from 10 – 11 p.m. ET/PT and 9 – 10 p.m. CT, on the ABC network. Baldwin’s first episode of the show features Robert De Niro and Taraji P. Henson, while episode 2 focuses on Kim Kardashian West.

West’s appearance for the hour on next week’s episode comes at a great time for Keeping Up With the Kardashians fans, as there will not be a new episode of KUWTK at 9 p.m. ET/PT and 8 p.m. CT next Sunday night. So, for those who need their Kim fill, this is a great alternative.

So, what is Baldwin’s show like? Recently, executive producer Jason Schrift told TV Insider, “It’s a unique opportunity to do a thoughtful, smart talk show, without a lot of bells and whistles. It’s less of an interview, and more of eavesdropping on a conversation … Alec’s a curious guy, and he really brings it out in people with the way we shoot the show. It’s one where he’s able to just do a long, deep dive. We don’t interrupt him; we don’t give him commercial breaks. He’s able to really just talk and extract whatever he can.”

The show reportedly has an old-school approach to talk shows. When Schrift dished on the aesthetic of the show and how it’s shot, he said, “We keep our cameras far back. There is no audience on the show. When the guest is brought out on the stage, that’s exactly when the show starts. So there’s no stage manager saying ‘action’ or no one coming over the loudspeaker. It is how a conversation would start in normal life, except with a microphone.”