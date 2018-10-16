How to Watch ‘The Conners’ Premiere Online

The Conners make their debut without matriarch Roseanne in the picture and the new spinoff show premieres on October 16, 2018, at 8 p.m. ET/PT and 7 p.m. CT, on the ABC network. For those without a cable subscription or login information, you may be looking for an alternative way to watch The Conners online, rather than on TV. If you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can watch a live stream of the ABC network on your computer, phone or streaming device by signing up for one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

Hulu With Live TV

In addition to their extensive Netflix-like streaming library, Hulu now also offers a bundle of 50-plus live TV channels, including ABC (available live in select markets, which you can find here). You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the show on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch The Conners live, “Hulu with Live TV” also comes with both its extensive on-demand library (which has most shows available after they air) and 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

PlayStation Vue

PlayStation Vue offers four different channel packages, all of which include ABC (available live in select markets, which you can find here). You can sign up for a free 5-day trial right here (you don’t need to have PlayStation to sign up), and you can then watch a live stream of the show on your computer via the PS Vue website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the PS Vue app.

If you can’t watch The Conners live, PlayStation Vue comes with cloud DVR, but there are some restrictions.

DirecTV Now

DirecTV Now also offers four different channel packages, all of which include ABC (available live in select markets, which you can find here). You can sign up for a free trial right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the show on your computer via the DirecTV Now website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the DirecTV Now app.

If you can’t watch The Conners episodes live, DirecTV Now includes cloud DVR, although it is in the Beta stage.

For viewers who have cable television or cable login information, the ABC network will allow you to watch TV live online, if you sign in with your TV provider on their ABC Go website.

Episode 1 of The Conners is titled “Keep On Truckin'” and the official ABC synopsis of the episode reads, “A sudden turn of events forces the Conners to face the daily struggles of life in Lanford in a way they never have before.” This leads people to believe that the show has killed off Roseanne. On the premiere, all of the cast returns, without Roseanne Barr, and a few guest stars appear on episode 1 as well. Guest stars include Estelle Parsons as Roseanne’s mother Beverly, James Pickens Jr. as Chuck and Natalie West as Crystal.

Previously, the cast returned for a revival of the long-running hit show Roseanne, with Roseanne Barr as the head. The cast returned for Roseanne‘s 10th season, which was a great success, but when Barr posted an offensive and controversial tweet online, comparing Valerie Jarrett to an ape, swift action was taken. Barr was fired, Roseanne was canceled and several of the cast members voiced their outrage via social media. Barr ended up signed away any financial participation or rights to the characters on the show so that the writers, crew and cast could keep their jobs and carry on. Soon, The Conners came about and all of the cast members were back on board, without Roseanne Barr, according to ABC News.

Sara Gilbert and John Goodman appeared on Good Morning America on the morning of the big premiere, to talk about the new path that The Conners are on. Roseanne Barr led the show for many years and called it her life’s work. Now, the Conner family will carry on without her. According to GMA host Michael Strahan, there have been so many positive reviews surrounding the new show.

As for what made the cast want to continue without Roseanne Barr, Gilbert said it was important to continue with the family on a new show because they still had more stories to tell and issues to tackle. She said they wanted to “come back and give it a shot.”

With a new life path for the Conner family, and a new show, there is also a new theme song. According to ABC News, Gilbert’s wife, Linda Perry, is behind the new song, which has been described as a “revamp”.