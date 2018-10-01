How to Watch ‘The Neighborhood’ TV Show Online

The Neighborhood is a new comedy series on the CBS network, that premieres tonight. For those who would love to watch the sitcom, but do not have a cable subscription or login information, you are in luck. There are still alternative options for you to watch the show online. If you do not have cable or cannot get to a television, you can watch the CBS network live via your computer, phone or streaming device, just by signing up for one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming options:

Amazon Prime

If you have Amazon Prime or want to start a free 30-day trial of Amazon Prime, you can watch all CBS content (both live and on-demand) via the CBS All-Access Amazon Channel, which comes with a 7-day free trial.

Once you are signed up for both Amazon Prime and the CBS channel, you can then watch the CBS network live on your computer via the Amazon website, or you can watch on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Amazon Video app.

CBS All Access

This service lets you watch a live stream of your local CBS channel, as well as all of CBS’ on-demand library. It’s ultimately the same as the above option, only you’re watching through CBS’ digital platform rather than Amazon’s. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial, and then you can watch CBS live on your computer via the CBS website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the CBS app.

Hulu With Live TV

In addition to their extensive Netflix-like streaming library, Hulu now also offers a bundle of 50-plus live TV channels, including CBS (available live in select markets, which you can find here). You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the show on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch The Neighborhood live, “Hulu with Live TV” also comes with both its extensive on-demand library (which has most shows available after they air) and 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

FuboTV

CBS (available live in select markets, which you can find here) is one of 85 channels included in the main Fubo bundle. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the show on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch the The Neighborhood show live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of Cloud DVR (with the ability to upgrade to 500 hours), as well as a “72-Hour Lookback” feature, which allows you to watch most shows up to three days after they air even if you forgot to record them.

For those who would like to know more about the new series, what time it airs, the new series synopsis, episode descriptions, and cast details, read on below.

“THE NEIGHBORHOOD” PREMIERE DATE & TIME: The new series airs on the CBS network, premiering on October 1, 2018, at 8 p.m. ET/PT and 7 p.m. CT, in a half-hour time slot.

“THE NEIGHBORHOOD” TV SHOW OFFICIAL SERIES SYNOPSIS: When Dave Johnson and his family arrive from Michigan, they’re unfazed that their new dream home is located in a community quite different from their previous small town. However, their opinionated next-door neighbor Calvin Butler is wary of the newcomers, certain that they’ll disrupt the culture on the block. Dave realizes that fitting in with the new community is more complex than he had expected, but if he can find a way to connect with Calvin, there’s an excellent chance of making the new neighborhood a great place to live.

“THE NEIGHBORHOOD” CAST: The cast of the new series includes Max Greenfield as Dave Johnson, Cedric the Entertainer as Calvin Butler, Beth Behrs as Gemma Johnson, Tichina Arnold as Tina Butler, Sheaun McKinney as Malcolm Butler, Marcel Spears as Marty Butler, and Hank Greenspan as Grover Johnson. Many may know actor Greenfield from shows like American Horror Story, New Girl and Modern Men. Cedric the Entertainer, who is an actor, comedian and show host, is most known for his starring role as Eddie Walker in Barbershop. Actress Behrs is known for her lead part on the show 2 Broke Girls. Lastly, Tichina Arnold is most known for her role as “Pam”, when she was a co-star on the long-running hit show Martin, starring Martin Lawrence.

“THE NEIGHBORHOOD” SEASON 1 EPISODE 1: The pilot episode description reads, “A friendly Midwesterner moves his family to a Los Angeles neighborhood next door to Calvin, who’s concerned the newcomers will disrupt the culture on the block.”

“THE NEIGHBORHOOD” SEASON 1 EPISODE 2: “Welcome to the Repipe” is the title of episode 2 and the plot description states that, “When a water pipe bursts at the Johnsons’ home, Calvin reluctantly agrees to help Dave repair the damage; Gemma discovers a surprising secret about her new neighbor, Tina.”