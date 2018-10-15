How to Watch HBO’s Movie ‘The Sentence’ Online

HBO has a new movie being released on TV tonight and it’s called The Sentence. The movie premieres on October 15, 2018, on the HBO network, at 8 p.m. ET/PT and 7 p.m. CT, but, for those without a cable subscription or login information, you may be looking for alternative ways to watch the show. Fortunately, there are several online options. If you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can watch a live stream of the show (or DVR it, or watch it on-demand) on your computer, phone or streaming device by signing up for one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

Amazon Prime

If you have Amazon Prime or want to start a free 30-day trial of Amazon Prime, you can watch live and on-demand HBO content through the HBO Amazon Channel, which also comes with a free 7-day trial.

Once you’re signed up for both Amazon Prime and the HBO channel, you can you can then watch the show either live as it airs or on-demand later. With either option, you can watch on your computer via the Amazon website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Amazon Video app.

Hulu

Whether you already have Hulu or you want to sign up for a new subscription, HBO is available as an add-on to Hulu or Hulu with Live TV.

Once signed up, you can watch the show live as it airs, or you can watch it on-demand anytime after. With either option, you can watch on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Hulu app.

Sling TV

Whether you already have Sling TV or you want to sign up for a new subscription, HBO is available as an add-on to either the “Sling Orange” or “Sling Blue” base channel package.

Once signed up, you can watch the show live as it airs, or you can watch it on-demand anytime after. With either option, you can watch on your computer via the Sling TV website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Sling TV app.

The Sentence premieres in an 8 – 9:30 p.m. ET/PT and 7 – 8:30 p.m. CT time slot, but it will re-air several times tonight, as well as several times each day throughout this week. There are 23 air times listed, so far, with HBO through October 27, 2018. The official synopsis of the HBO documentary reads, “First-time filmmaker Rudy Valdez’s The Sentence tells the story of his sister Cindy Shank, a mother of three who received a 15-year mandatory sentence for conspiracy charges related to her deceased ex-boyfriend’s crimes … The Sentence draws on hundreds of hours of footage shot by Valdez, who initially copes with his sister’s incarceration by filming the family moments Shank misses in prison. In the midst of Shank’s sentence, Valdez discovers his voice as a filmmaker and activist. During the last months of the Obama administration’s clemency initiative, the family starts to fight for Shank’s release. The aching question at the core of this deeply personal portrait is whether their attempts to free Shank will succeed.”

The movie premiered at the 2018 Sundance Film Festival and received great reviews, according to HBO. According to Variety, the movie focuses on the effects of mandatory minimum sentences in the criminal justice system, focusing on family life. When it comes to Cindy Shank’s sentence, her charges stem from her then-boyfriend, Alex, who was a drug dealer. He was murdered in 2002, but when police officers searched the couple’s home, they found drugs and guns. NBC News reported that Shank ended up being charged with conspiracy to distribute cocaine, but the charge seemed to end up dropped.

Years later, a warrant was issued for Shank’s arrest because of the mandatory minimum sentencing laws. As a result of these laws, Shank was taken into custody with a 15-year minimum sentence.

In a statement to NBC, Valdez said that he didn’t initially intend to make a film, but that once he did, he had a reason for the movie. Valdez explained, “The goal was to show time, what these sentences do to a family, to kids, and what the true ramifications of these crazy sentences are.”