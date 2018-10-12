How to Watch The Shop Episode 2 Online Without HBO

More than a month after a highly compelling premiere, The Shop–produced by and featuring LeBron James–is back.

Episode 2 of The Shop will air Friday, October 12, at 9:30 p.m. ET/PT. If you don’t have cable, don’t have HBO or can’t get to a TV, you can still watch the show live (or on-demand after) on your computer, phone or streaming device by signing up for one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

Amazon Prime

If you have Amazon Prime or start a free 30-day trial of Amazon Prime, you can watch all HBO content through the HBO Amazon Channel, which also comes with a free 7-day trial.

Once you’re signed up for both Amazon Prime and the HBO channel, you can then watch The Shop either live as it airs or on-demand (episodes are available on-demand as soon as they air live). With either option, you can watch on your computer via the Amazon website, or you can watch on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Amazon Video app.

Hulu

Whether you already have Hulu or you want to sign up for a new subscription, HBO is available as an add-on to Hulu or Hulu With Live TV.

Once signed up, you can watch The Shop episodes live as they air, or you can watch them on-demand anytime after. With either option, you can watch on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Hulu app.

Sling TV

Whether you already have Sling TV or you want to sign up for a new subscription, HBO is available as an add-on to either the “Sling Orange” or “Sling Blue” base channel package.

Once signed up, you can watch the show live as it airs, or you can watch it on-demand anytime after. With either option, you can watch on your computer via the Sling TV website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Sling TV app.

Preview

When the premise of The Shop was revealed–a show featuring international megastar LeBron James sitting around a barbershop and having candid discussion about real-life topics with other high-profile athletes and celebrities–it was unsurprisingly met with high levels of anticipation.

The first episode didn’t disappoint.

Featuring the likes of Odell Beckham Jr., Snoop Dogg, Draymond Green, Jon Stewart, Candace Parker, Jerrod Carmichael, Vince Staples and Michael Bennett, along with James and childhood friend and business partner Maverick Carter, topics of discussion ranged from the racial slur that spray-painted on James’ front gate before Game 1 of the 2017 NBA Finals to Hamilton being overrated.

It was immediately met with acclaim.

Slate called it “an unfiltered glimpse into the black experience in present-day America.” The Ringer’s Haley O’Shaughnessy wrote that “the vision of fluid, open discussion comes across right away.”

It took a month for the follow-up episode to arrive (turns out LeBron is kind of a busy guy), but it looks like it’s going to be just as compelling. Along with James and Carter again playing the role of “hosts” of the show, Episode 2 features Drake, Ben Simmons, Victor Oladipo, Elena Delle Donne and Mo Bamba.

If you’re at all interested in seeing high-profile athletes and celebrities operating off the court or field or stage, or if you just want to watch intelligent conversation on important topics, this is must-watch television.

The rest of the eight episodes will air periodically–read: we don’t know when–throughout the year.