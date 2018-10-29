How to Watch ‘The Voice’ 2018 Knockouts Online

Season 15 of The Voice enters its knockout rounds tonight, on October 29, 2018. This generally means that 32 contestants will be paired up to compete against each other, in hopes of making it through to the live playoffs. A key adviser steps in to help mentor the contestants, along with their coaches, but only the coaches can choose who moves on in the competition, who gets eliminated, and who gets saved as a stolen contestant. The show airs on Monday and Tuesday nights at 8 p.m. ET/PT and 7 p.m. CT, on the NBC network. For those who do not have a cable subscription, you may be looking for alternative ways to watch the show. Read on below for the rundown on how to watch the knockouts online, who the competing contestants are, the key adviser and more.

If you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can watch a live stream of NBC on your computer, phone or streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

FuboTV

NBC (available live in select markets, which you can find here) is one of 85 channels included in the main Fubo bundle. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the show on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of Cloud DVR (with the ability to upgrade to 500 hours), as well as a “72-Hour Lookback” feature, which allows you to watch most shows up to three days after they air even if you forgot to record them.

Hulu With Live TV

In addition to a Netflix-like on-demand streaming library, Hulu also offers a bundle of 50-plus live TV channels, including NBC (available live in select markets, which you can find here). You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the show on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, “Hulu with Live TV” comes with both its extensive on-demand library (which has most shows available after they air) and 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

Sling TV

NBC (available live in select markets, which you can find here) is included in the “Sling Blue” channel package. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial right here, and you can then watch the show live on your computer via the Sling TV website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Sling TV app.

If you can’t watch The Voice live, you can get 50 hours of cloud DVR storage as an additional add-on.

Mariah Carey has joined the cast of The Voice, coming aboard as the key adviser for the knockout rounds. During the battle rounds, the contestants received help from guest mentors, so this is the next step. In an interview on Today, Carey dished on her experience on The Voice, stating that, “The sessions with the contestants, some of them have completely blown me away. It’s a very, it’s a humbling experience to be around all of the raw talent, and it’s great because — I’m not saying you get jaded being in the industry or doing your own music and really being caught up in your own world, but maybe a little bit. And it’s nice to see other people and what they’re doing and what they’re working with and what they’re bringing to the table in terms of their contributions as artists. I really enjoyed it.”

According to Bustle, Carey will be dropping her 15th album next month, so being on The Voice is definitely a good way to drum up some publicity, right? Carey will drop her album “Caution” on November 16, 2018. She also revealed that she will be going on tour next year for her “The Caution World Tour”.

The contestants competing in the knockouts are Tyke James, RADHA, DeAndre Nico, Steve Memmolo, Sarah Grace, Claire DeJean, Reagan Strange, Jake Wells, Keith Paluso, Delaney Silvernell, Chevel Shepherd, Kymberli Joye, Abby Cates, Natasia GreyCloud, Zaxai, Tyshawn Colquitt, Patrique Fortson, Kennedy Holmes, Franc West, MaKenzie Thomas, Mike Parker, Kameron Marlowe, Michael Lee, SandyRedd, Anthony Arya, Dave Fenley, Chris Kroeze, Kirk Jay, Katrina Cain, Colton Smith, and Funsho.

Following episode 1 of The Voice knockouts, the special A Very Wicked Halloween: Celebrating 15 Years on Broadway will air from 10:01 – 11 p.m. ET/PT and 9:01 – 10 p.m. CT.