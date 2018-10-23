How to Watch ‘Welcome to Waverly’ Online

Welcome to Waverly is a four-episode reality series that is airing on the Bravo network, starting tonight and running through Thursday night this week. The show will air each night at 10 p.m. ET/PT and 9 p.m. CT, but if you do not have a cable subscription or login info, you may be wondering about other ways to watch the show. If you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can watch Bravo on your computer, phone or streaming device via one of the following over-the-top, cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

Welcome to Waverly takes seven strangers and flies them to the very small town of Waverly, Kansas. They are then made to live in a house together for six weeks, while getting to know what life is like in the area. They also take on jobs alongside several people in the community. Some of the people in the cast are very liberal, so being in a conservative area of the country is a challenge for a few of the housemates. The cast members are put into situations they have never been faced with before and have to try to blend in, as well as learn from the cultural differences.

The cast is faced with a difference in political opinions, religious beliefs, and even racism.

The Waverly cast is made up of Melissa Meier, Lamar Moore, Aswar Rahman, Zachary Morad, Andrew McCreary, Ann Marie Stefaney, and Trenice Crawford. They are from all over the country and have a wide range of jobs. For example, Meier is a bartender, while Morad is a celebrity hairstylist. Stefaney is a chef, while Rahman has actually run for office.

According to The Daily Dish, the purpose of the series is to bridge the gap between small towns and big city life. The goal is to open people’s eyes about looking past others’ differences, enforcing the old “don’t judge a book by its cover” saying. The official NBC synopsis of the new series states, “A divorce group of seven professionals from major metropolitan areas work alongside local counterparts in their respective industries for six weeks.”

For a rundown on the four episodes and their plot descriptions, read on below.

Episode 1 is titled “Welcome to Kansas” and the official plot synopsis of the premiere reads, “A diverse group of city people move to a town in rural Kansas; Zach reveals a dirty secret to his liberal housemates; Aswar overwhelms Mayor Craig; when real issues come up, the cultural gap is exposed, taking the awkwardness to a new level.”

Episode 2 is “Battleground” and the description of the episode states, “Melissa faces her fears as a vegetarian; Andrew experiences the dirty side of real estate on a farm; at a dinner party, Aswar blind-sides Mayor Craig with a surprising proposal; Trenice leads the incomers into battle at a Civil War re-enactment.”

Episode 3 is called “Prayer and Prejudice.” The plot description of episode 3 says, “Zach tries to turn the other cheek after getting shunned at church; Andrew and Ann Marie do the unthinkable to a herd of bulls; at a family-friendly game night with the locals, Melissa demonstrates that vodka and politics are a horrible combination.”

Episode 4, which is the final episode, is titled “Goodbye Waverly!” and the synopsis of the finale reads, “Mayor Craig gives Aswar a country makeover for his big presentation; Doug gives Lamar a lesson in country chicken chasing; to redeem herself, Melissa rallies her fellow incomers to throw a pop-up bar and restaurant for the entire town of Waverly.”