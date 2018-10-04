How to Watch ‘Will & Grace’ 2018 Online

Will & Grace returns tonight, at 9 p.m. ET/PT and 8 p.m. CT, on the NBC network. For those who do not have a cable subscription or login information, there are alternative options when it comes to watching the show online, rather than via television. If you don’t have cable or can’t get to a television, you can watch a live stream of NBC on your computer, phone or streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

FuboTV

NBC (available live in select markets, which you can find here) is one of 85 channels included in the main Fubo bundle. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the show on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch Will & Grace live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of Cloud DVR (with the ability to upgrade to 500 hours), as well as a “72-Hour Lookback” feature, which allows you to watch most shows up to three days after they air even if you forgot to record them.

Hulu With Live TV

In addition to a Netflix-like on-demand streaming library, Hulu also offers a bundle of 50-plus live TV channels, including NBC (available live in select markets, which you can find here). You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the show on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch Will & Grace live, “Hulu with Live TV” comes with both its extensive on-demand library (which has most shows available after they air) and 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

Sling TV

NBC (available live in select markets, which you can find here) is included in the “Sling Blue” channel package. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial right here, and you can then watch the show live on your computer via the Sling TV website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Sling TV app.

If you can’t watch Will & Grace live, you can get 50 hours of cloud DVR storage as an additional add-on.

For those who have a cable subscription or cable log-in info, you can watch NBC Live on the network’s website. You will need to sign in with your TV provider to access.

Get the rundown on the new season and upcoming episodes this season below.

“WILL & GRACE” 2018 PREMIERE DATE & TIME: The premiere of the new season airs on October 4, 2018, from 9 – 9:30 p.m. ET/PT and 8 – 8:30 p.m. CT.

“WILL & GRACE” REVIVAL SEASON 2 EPISODE 1: The title of the episode is “The West Side Curmudgeon” and the plot description reads, “Grace’s accidental run-in-with a curmudgeon she follows on Twitter smacks of romance; Jack makes a terrible impression on Estefan’s family after a numbing cream incident; Will helps Karen protect her most prized possession.”

“WILL & GRACE” REVIVAL SEASON 2 EPISODE 2: “Where in the World Is Karen Walker?” is the name of “After Will and Grace’s parents get married, big changes are afoot for the gang; Will gets a teaching job and a beard, Grace decides to run for office, Jack prepares to settle down with Estefan and Karen goes missing.”