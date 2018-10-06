‘You Might Be the Killer’ Live Stream: How to Watch Online Without Cable

If you’ve ever wondered what would happen if a viral Twitter thread was turned into a comedy-horror movie, then You Might Be the Killer–a film that is derived from the hilarious back-and-forth between authors Chuck Wendig and Sam Sykes back in July 2017–is just the thing for you.

You Might Be the Killer, featuring Alyson Hannigan and Fran Kranz, is set to premiere Saturday, October 6, at 7 p.m. ET/PT on SyFy. If you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can watch the movie live (or on-demand, or DVR it) on your computer, phone or streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

Hulu With Live TV

In addition to a Netflix-like on-demand streaming library, Hulu also offers a bundle of 50-plus live TV channels, including SyFy. You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the movie on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, “Hulu with Live TV” comes with both its extensive on-demand library (which has many shows available after they air) and 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

FuboTV

SyFy is one of 85 channels included in the main Fubo bundle. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the movie on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of Cloud DVR (with the ability to upgrade to 500 hours), as well as a “72-Hour Lookback” feature, which allows you to watch the movie up to three days after it airs even if you forgot to record it.

Sling TV

SyFy is included in the “Sling Blue” channel package. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial, and you can then watch a live stream on your computer via the Sling TV website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Sling TV app.

If you can’t watch live, you can get 50 hours of cloud DVR storage as an additional add-on.

Preview

It all started on Twitter.

Back on July 27, 2017, acclaimed fantasy author Sam Sykes (who is also the son of Diana Gabaldon, the author of the popular Outlander series, by the way) sent out a tweet to Chuck Wendig, a New York Times best-seller who wrote Star Wars: Aftermath.

“Yo, can you help me out”

Seems harmless enough, but then Sykes notes he’s dealing with “some kind of crazed serial killer.” Wendig wonders “are you sure YOU are not the killer?” and proceeds to walk Sykes through classic horror-movie tropes in an effort to find out if he’s actually the killer. You can find the whole thread here, but definite spoiler alert. It’s as entertaining and funny as it is ridiculous.

And now it’s a movie.

Sam, the maybe-or-maybe-not serial killer is played by Fran Kranz (The Cabin in the Woods), while Alyson Hannigan (Buffy the Vampire Slayer, How I Met Your Mother) handles the duties of Chuck. As you can probably tell by the source material, it’s more comedy than it is horror. And because it doesn’t seem to take itself seriously, it’s already garnering plenty of acclaim.

“Mostly, the film is a series of amusing reveals for horror fans, who will recognize every cliché, broad reference, and stereotype in play here,” writes The Verge’s Tasha Robinson. “This isn’t challenging filmmaking, but for what it is — a shared social-media joke turned into a shared cultural joke — it’s a pretty diverting way for horror fans to spend about 90 minutes.”

You Might Be the Killer is directed by Brett Simmons, who co-wrote it with horror-veteran Thomas P. Vitale.