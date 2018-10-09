Do We Know When ‘Better Call Saul’ Season 4 Is Coming to Netflix?

Season 4 of Better Call Saul has just concluded with a phenomenal episode, and we’re counting down the days until the show returns. But if you’re wanting to watch it on Netflix, how long do you have to wait?

The answer really depends on what country you’re in.

You see, Better Call Saul Season 4 won’t be on Netflix in the United States for a long time. But the next episode of Season 4 will be on Netflix in the UK tomorrow.

AMC isn’t really big on putting its series on Netflix right away in the U.S. The Walking Dead, for example, doesn’t come to Netflix until just a couple weeks before the new season premieres. For example, Season 8 of The Walking Dead premiered in October 2017, and Season 8 came to Netflix in September 2018.

In the U.S., Better Call Saul isn’t all that different. Season 3 of Better Call Saul ended on June 19, 2017. But Season 3 didn’t come to Netflix in the U.S. until late March 2018, nearly nine months later.

So that means that Season 4 of Better Call Saul likely won’t premiere on Netflix in the U.S. until sometime in the summer of 2019. Netflix hasn’t announced this officially, but if the premieres continue on the same schedule as previous years, that’s likely when you can expect it.

If you’re in the UK, however, things are different. Each episode of Better Call Saul premieres on Netflix in the UK and Ireland the day after it airs in the U.S. So tomorrow, the season finale of Better Call Saul Season 4 will be airing on Netflix there.

If you want to catch up on Better Call Saul‘s previous seasons on Netflix, you can watch them at this link.