Where Was Hallmark’s ‘Christmas at Pemberley Manor’ Filmed?

Hallmark’s very first Countdown to Christmas 2018 movie, Christmas at Pemberley Manor, is finally here. But as with every Hallmark Christmas movie, you’ll likely want to visit the town where the movie is taking place right away. The movie stars Jessica Lowndes and Michael Rady. The synopsis reads: “As Christmas approaches; a New York event planner is sent to a small town to organize a holiday festival. When she arrives, she finds a high-profile billionaire, who lacks holiday spirit, in the process of selling the charming estate she hoped to use as a venue. Before long, the unlikely pair begins falling for each other.” So just where is this “small town” featured in the movie actually located? Can you visit the location of this latest movie inspired by Pride and Prejudice? Read on for more details.

Although most Hallmark movies are filmed in Canada, parts of this movie were filmed in Essex, Connecticut, and in Old Lyme and East Haddam. You can even rent a room from Pemberley Manor on AirBNB (read below for more details.) But instead of being filmed in the winter, this movie was filmed in June. This actually isn’t that unusual for Hallmark Christmas movies. Despite the warm season, they do a good job of giving off a Christmas feel with realistic-looking fake snow and great actors.

Businesses and residents of the areas where the movie was filmed are excited about the film’s premiere. In the post below, they joked that people kept stumbling out of The Seal during filming, but the production company worked hard to keep everyone inside.

Here are some more behind-the-scenes photos from Connecticut:

And here’s a photo of an Uber car that dropped Jessica Lowndes off at the Griswold Inn in Essex:

Some scenes were filmed in Griswold Square in Essex, Connecticut, including the Griswold Inn. It was 92 degrees on some days of filming, Griswold Inn’s Facebook page shared:

Here is Griswold Square being transformed into a holiday shopping square for the movie:

And here’s a local news report about filming a Christmas movie while it was so hot:

Here’s a photo of the Griswold Inn. Does it look familiar?

By the way, we have some exciting news for you. The mansion that was a central point of the movie is in Old Lyme. You can rent a room at the mansion in the movie through AirBNB. A listing here reads: “First floor king bedroom suite in historic home, centrally located in the charming village of Old Lyme. Perfect for couples. Luxuriously appointed king bedroom, spacious kitchenette, bathroom with jacuzzi tub and separate entrance from private porch with view. Close to restaurants, beaches, art galleries and museum. Located in stunning historic mansion that was selected as location for Hallmark film Christmas at Pemberley Manor 2018.”

The family who rents out the room has older children, dogs, cats, and a flock of chickens on site that free range the property. This sounds like an amazing idea if you’re wanting to explore the life of a Hallmark movie and relive moments from Pemberley Manor.

So do you plan on visiting beautiful Connecticut and experiencing the world of Christmas at Pemberley Manor soon?