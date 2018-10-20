Where Was Hallmark’s ‘Love, Of Course’ Filmed?

Hallmark’s newest fall movie is premiering tonight, called Love, Of Course. The official synopsis for the movie reads: ” Amy has spent most of her adult life helicoptering around her daughter, Cara especially since her husband died six years earlier. With reluctance, Amy is helping Cara head off to college in another city. She then conveniently lands a job at Cara’s college, much to Cara’s dismay. When Amy meets Noah, a charismatic, well-traveled professor, she learns more about herself and discovers a new life of her own, filled with romance.” The movie stars Gabby Douglas, Kelly Rutherford, and Cameron Mathison. But where was it filmed?

Although the movie takes place in Oregon, it wasn’t actually filmed there. Love, Of Course was filmed in Winnipeg, Canada in August. Winnipeg is a province of Manitoba and it has a population of 705,000.

Mathison shared these photos from the filming in Winnipeg:

Mathison actually filmed in Winnipeg over his birthday, and Facetimed with his family to celebrate the day.

One of the filming locations was in Portage la Prairie, Manitoba, as Mathison shared on Instagram. This is a small city in Manitoba with a population of about 13,300.

Musician Chloe Caroline also landed an acting role on the film, and she was so excited. She plays a bartender/singer/songwriter named Chloe, TBRNews shared. She was already on her way to Canada for a family vacation when she got an email asking her if she’d like to audition for the role. She had to send in an audition tape the next day. She also submitted some songs, and she was asked if not only would she appear in the movie, but would she be interested in having some of her songs in the movie too? Of course, she said yes.

Caroline said that she returned to Nashville from her trip with her family and had to immediately fly back to Winnipeg to shoot the film. But it was all worthwhile.

Check out this beautiful behind-the-scenes photo from her filming:

Here’s one of her songs from the film:

And here’s a behind-the-scenes picture from the producer:

And you might not know it, but this adorable dog Sam aka Sammy was a favorite of everyone on set: