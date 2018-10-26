Where Was Netflix’s ‘Chilling Adventures of Sabrina’ Filmed? Where Is Greendale?

Netflix’s new series, The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, premieres October 26. The series is spellbinding. Not only is the plot intriguing and the characters really draw us in, but the filming is beautiful and the background almost becomes a character all by itself. So just where was Sabrina filmed? Read on to learn all the details.

The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina was filmed in Canada, including Vancouver and Surrey, from March 19 to December 5. In fact, much of the series was filmed in the town of Cloverdale, which was transformed into Greendale for the series. Cloverdale is the town center of Surrey, British Columbia, just west of Langley. The town centre was initially founded in 1870. Cloverdale has been the scene of many popular series, including all the primary main street and downtown sets that were used in Smallville. It has also been the home of Coca-Cola Christmas commercials, Deck the Halls, and it was even the setting of an episode of Stargate Universe called Cloverdale.

Cerberus Books, which reminds us a lot of Pop’s from Riverdale except spooky-themed, was filmed at 5657 176 Street in downtown Cloverdale, Langley Times reported. Here’s a photo from Google’s Street View:

Here’s another view:

Cerberus Books was filmed at a location that used to be Dann’s Electronics. It was originally constructed as the Royal Bank of Canada, and was once Cloverdale’s government liquor store, Surrey Now-Leader reported.

Here’s a look at Cerberus Books as a government liquor store in 1920 versus during filming:

You might also remember this particular building from Fringe and The X-Files. Some sources have said that Cerberus Books was also once Bowerbird Antiques.

Our new neighbours, Cerberus Books, have transformed the building that used to be Dann's Electronics in #Cloverdale. It's all for the filming of The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, which will be on location tomorrow evening. pic.twitter.com/D6qLIfRrg0 — Sam Anderson (@sam_andrsn) April 18, 2018

Dear Sabrina Fans

"To be clear, we will be handing out candy at the door of Cerberus. We’ll have all the lights on and music but we won’t be allowed to let the public inside." Address:5657 176 St., Surrey SORRY FOR THE CONFUSION @sabrinanetflix @TCAOSabrinaTV @ChillGreendale pic.twitter.com/IYMRFDrwRE — Paul Orazietti (@Paradeguy) October 12, 2018

Here’s another look at Cloverdale being transformed.

#Cloverdale (or should I say Greendale?) is getting ready for its close up. #ChillingAdventuresofSabrina is back filming here this afternoon. pic.twitter.com/NIrgTsk91Q — Sam Anderson (@sam_andrsn) June 14, 2018

Surrey Now-Leader also noted that the Cloverdale Learning Centre was transformed into a jam and marmalade store called Drew Jam’s and Preserves. It’s located at 6568 176 Street in Cloverdale.

We’re back in action. #Cloverdale has been transformed once more for the filming of the Chilling Adventures of Sabrina. pic.twitter.com/ZiPStmvOwD — Sam Anderson (@sam_andrsn) July 11, 2018

Here are some more behind-the-scenes photos from Cloverdale aka Greendale:

Baxter High School was filmed at Lord Strathcona Elementary School in Vancouver, Atlas of Wonders reported. (By the way, Archie’s house on Riverdale is in the Strathcona Neighborhood in Vancouver.)

The movie theater exteriors that you see in the first episode was actually shot at an adult strip club in New Westminster called the Paramount Gentleman’s Club, Atlas of Wonders reported. And the movie theater’s interiors were shot at the Vogue Theatre in Granville Street, Vancouver.

New images of Chilling Adventures of #Sabrina has teen witch & pals at Paramount Theatre in #NewWest.#CAOS: https://t.co/4JPwuQlgzO

Netflix image/My image pic.twitter.com/TBfEb6xwkH — YVRShoots (@yvrshoots) September 17, 2018

At least some scenes from the Spellman Sisters Mortuary, where Sabrina lived and had some of those creepy outdoor scenes too, were filmed at the Applebarn Pumpkin Farm in Abbotsford and at a private farm in Surrey, Atlas of Wonders reported.

Forest scenes, including the dark baptism, were filmed at the Panther Paintball in Surrey. (Some scenes from iZombie were filmed here too.) Some other filming locations included Belcarra Regional Park, Barnet Marine Park in Burnaby, and David Lloyd George Elementary in Vancouver, WhatsFilming.ca reported.

Thanks. One day I have to go to Panther Paintball and see what's there. Sabrina regularly goes on location there. — YVRShoots (@yvrshoots) August 3, 2018

By the way, The Spellman House, a central “character” in the film, is getting a “makeover” of sorts. Netflix is making the Cecil Green Park House, located at 6251 Cecil Green Park Road. Vancouver, into the Spellman House for some special Sabrina-themed events. Netflix is hosting a special tour and event at the “Spellman House” for visitors October 27, 1-4 p.m., and then another one October 28 from 1-9 p.m. But you’ll have to sign up for tickets first, and word has it that they may already be close to sold out. The Cecil Green Park House also just happens to be the Blossom mansion on Riverdale.

Many of the Greendale locations aren’t that far from where Riverdale is filmed, so it would be easy to do a crossover sometime.